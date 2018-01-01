Simeone expected to remain at Atletico for 'many years'

The Argentine has been heavily linked with a move to Italy so as to manage Inter but the Rojiblancos insist no departure is imminent

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo believes Diego Simeone will remain at the club “for many more years” despite his continued links with former side Inter.

Simeone is currently the longest serving manager in La Liga, having joined the capital club from Racing Club in 2011.

During that time he has guided the club to seven major honours including two Europa Leagues, two Super Cups and the 2013-14 Liga title – their first league championship for 18 years.

The 48-year-old signed a contract extension last year, committing himself to Los Rojiblancos until the summer of 2020.

However, rumours persist of a move to Inter, where he spent two years as a player between 1997 and 1999.

Earlier this month Simeone revealed it was his desire to return to San Siro as a coach at some point in his career.

But when asked about the future of the Argentine, Cerezo was confident the former midfielder would remain in charge for the foreseeable future.

“In the club we are convinced that Cholo is the best coach that exists for Atletico Madrid and I am confident that he will continue with us for many more years,” he told AS .

Cerezo also revealed that former players Fernando Torres and Gabi could return to the club in some capacity in the future.

The duo bid an emotional farewell to the Wanda Metropolitano in the summer, with Torres moving to Japanese side Sagan Tosu and Gabi to Qatari club Al-Sadd.

However, Cerezo is open to both players returning to the club when they eventually retire from playing.

“It was very exciting, it's true. The fans turned both with Fernando and with Gabi. They have been two great players, captains, two examples. Two players loved by all and the public showed their gratitude to them. They were two important farewells,” he added.

“We must remember that they are active players, who continue to play. They still continue with their soccer activity.

“But to them two nobody is going to take away the thing that they are great athletes. There is no doubt about it. And we are available to them.”