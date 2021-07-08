Simeone signs new Atletico Madrid deal until 2024

The reigning Spanish champions have tied the Argentine coach and his background staff to an extension

Diego Simeone has signed a new contract with Atletico Madrid.

The Argentine coach is now tied to the Spanish champions until 2024.

As well as Simeone, members of his coaching staff Oscar Ortega, Pablo Vercellone, Nelson Vivas and Hernan Bonvinvini have all been tied to three-year deals.

How have Atletico performed under Simeone?

The former Atletico took over as coach in 2011.

The eight trophies he has guided the club to is more than any coach in the Rojiblancos' history has ever won.

During his spell in charge, Atletico have won La Liga, the Europa League and the UEFA Super Cup twice each as well as one Copa del Rey and a Supercopa de Espana.

They have also reached the Champions League final on two occasions.

What next for Atletico?

Atletico head into the 2021-22 campaign looking to defend their La Liga title.

The capital club claimed the title on the last day of last season with a 2-1 win against Real Valladolid, finishing the campaign two points clear of local rivals Real Madrid.

Atletico kick off the new season on August 15 with an away game against Celta Vigo. They will then welcome Elche to the Wanda Metropolitano in their first home game of the season.

