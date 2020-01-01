Simeone challenges Atletico Madrid to bounce back from 'painful' Bayern Munich defeat

Following their heavy loss in the Champions League on Tuesday, Simeone has called on his players to show what they are made of against Real Betis

Diego Simeone trusts to show their character and bounce back from a heavy loss to when they take on on Saturday.

Atletico suffered their first defeat of the 2020-21 season on Tuesday, going down 4-0 to Bayern in their Champions League Group A opener at the Allianz Arena – their joint-heaviest defeat of Simeone's nine-year tenure.

Taking on Betis at the Wanda Metropolitano is their next task, and by avoiding defeat they would make it a club-record 21 games unbeaten in .

Manuel Pellegrini's team undoubtedly pose a threat, though. They have had a league-high 76 shots on goal this season, while the 57 chances they have created is only matched by .

However, Atleti have conceded just one goal in their four La Liga games this term and Simeone is expecting them to produce a positive response after the disappointment of their defeat to Bayern.

"I absolutely trust the team, despite the painful, heavy defeat in Munich," Simeone told a news conference on Friday.

"I got a lot of positive things from the game and I totally believe in the team we have. I see them play with great enthusiasm, with great intensity and eager to be the protagonists.

"Tomorrow we will see it [the team's personality]. I absolutely believe in my players, I know their quality. We face a team that with Manuel have improved a lot, especially their enthusiasm, defence, and the confidence you can see in Betis beyond the results.

"They won twice away from home, so they are a dangerous team. Maybe, if I am not wrong, they are one of the teams who have created the most chances in La Liga."

After Tuesday's defeat, Atletico midfielder Hector Herrera said he would take positives from being beaten by the team he believes are the best in the world.

"We played the champions face to face, the best team in the world," the international said. "With the score against us, we did not stop fighting and looking for the game.

"We had our opportunities and we did not take advantage of them in key moments. If we had done it would have been another story."