Simba SC’s Vandenbroeck untroubled by Mkude absence

The midfielder has been kept out of the team owing to the ongoing disciplinary investigation launched on December 28

Simba SC head coach Sven Vandenbroeck has revealed he is not troubled by the absence of midfielder Jonas Mkude ahead of their Caf bout against Platinum FC.

The Tanzania international had to be frozen out of the first-team due to unspecified disciplinary issues but Vandenbroeck believes he has enough players to replace Mkude, who had established himself as a key star in the team over the season.

“I can liken his absence to one brought about by a red card, an injury or any other cause that might force a player to sit out,” Vandenbroeck told Mwanaspoti. “I am confident the remaining midfielders are ready to give us good performance in order to help us win games.”

Mkude’s issues arose after Wekundu wa Msimbazi had already signed international Taddeo Lwanga to reinforce the midfield department. Lwanga is yet to feature for the Tanzanian giants and the tactician stated why he is yet to kick a ball since his early December arrival.

“If Lwanga is going to be in a good state and participate in the training sessions properly, I am planning to use him for our game against Platinum FC," the Belgian tactician concluded. "I had also envisaged to play him against Ihefu FC."

Simba defeated the league’s new boys 4-0 before hosting the Zimbabwean champions on January 6.

Meanwhile, former Simba and Yanga SC star Amri Kiemba has said Mkude should have been relegated to the junior sides where he would have been kept busy and fit instead of freezing him out completely.

“Mkude should have been allowed to train with the junior team in order to maintain his fitness level as the indiscipline matters are dealt with at the administration level,” Kiemba told the same publication.

“This could have helped big so that, when Simba need him, he would be ready and fit to play. His absence is going to be a big miss, especially from the technical point of view.”

It is not clear when Simba will complete their investigation and render judgement following the allegations levelled against the star. The ongoing disciplinary matter also made head coach Etienne Ndayiragije opt not to pick the deep-lying midfielder for the upcoming African Nations Championship tournament in .

Taifa Stars will face DR Congo in two friendlies ahead of the continental competition in January.