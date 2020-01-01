Simba SC’s Vandenbroeck concerned about Kagere, Mugalu and Bocco

Although the strikers have been finding the back of the net, the Belgian claims they are far from being on top form and need to improve

Simba SC head coach Sven Vandenbroeck has revealed he is far from satisfied by the work rate of his three main strikers.

Although John Bocco has been out injured, the coach has said all the strikers must work and ensure they become more effective in front of goal than they have been in the previous games.

“For example, if you look at our match against Mlandege, [Chris] Mugalu scored two goals but wasted many chances that would have brought more goals,” Vandenbroeck told Mwanaspoti.

“He would have scored more goals that would have added into his account and would have been good for us generally.

“If you look at all our games, that has been the problem and we have struggled to find a solution. It is not only Mugalu who has not been clinical enough even Meddie Kagere, but Charles Ilanfia and Bocco have also had those struggles.”

The Belgian revealed they have been tirelessly working round the clock to ensure the strikers become more clinical going forward.

“We are trying to find solutions in the training ground in order for them to work how I would want them to in the coming matches,” he added.

“In six matches Kagere has scored four goals, Mugalu has scored seven goals in all the matches he has played and Bocco has scored three.

“This is not enough but I believe that they can get even better going forward on account of the number of chances we create in games.

“I am still looking forward to having all my strikers available and scoring from the chances the team creates. Not that I would not be happy if the other players score, no, if they do the better because that would add to the general being of the team.”

During their 1-0 defeat to Prisons, Vandenbroeck missed Kagere, Mugalu and Bocco, and Ilanfia was given the chance to play and had two clear chances but failed to score from them.

Simba have been training at the Uhuru Stadium in preparation for the match against Ruvu Shooting and Mugalu was part of the team that took part in the last training session on Sunday.

A win on Monday against Ruvu Shooting will not be enough for Wekundu wa Msimbazi to move above arch-rivals Yanga SC, who are second with 19 points.