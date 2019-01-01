Nyoni, a star worth emulating - Tanzania Polisi's Majogolo

The highly sought after midfielder has revealed why his international teammate is one who he holds with high regard

Polisi and Taifa Stars midfielder Baraka Majogolo has revealed Erasto Nyoni has been a key figure in his footballing life.

Majogolo admitted he regards Nyoni as a source of inspiration and whose footsteps he would like to follow in his career. He has also said the Simba SC midfielder has helped him a great deal with good advice whenever they spend time together.

“[Erasto] Nyoni has been the player I have been watching closely in the recent past and I can fully admit I have learned a lot from him off and on the pitch,” Majogolo told Mwanaspoti.

“The lessons I have got to learn from him on the pitch include his leadership skills, how he relates with other players and how he coordinates the movement during play.

“He uses little physical force, knows and likes to keep the ball on the ground and can also play aerial balls perfectly, can attack and defend all the time. I cannot just say everything about him.

“Off the pitch, Nyoni has been motivating me, he has been a real live counsellor to me and is a man who wants to see people around him succeed.”

Majogolo who is rumoured to have attracted interest from both Simba and Yanga SC also revealed he was a great fan of Haruna Moshi before the midfielder hung his boots.

“Before [Haruna] Moshi retired, he was a footballing figure that I really admired but since he ended his career, Nyoni has taken over as my mentor and source of inspiration,” he added.

“Kevin Yondani is a good person in life because he always tells me what to do in order to be a successful footballer.”

Article continues below

Majogolo also said Juma Kaseja is another star he has admired for his career longevity.