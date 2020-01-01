Simba SC's Mzamiru, Mkude, Ndemla put on notice by Lwanga

The Uganda international midfielder joined Wekundu wa Msimbazi to help them bolster the midfield department

New Simba SC midfielder Taddeo Lwanga has conceded he will have to give his best to be considered in the first team.

The Ugandan joined Wekundu wa Msimbazi in a deal where the details are not yet public. This is after he ended his association with Egyptian side Tanta SC.

He was signed to add experience to the team especially in the midfield department.

"At Simba, there are many quality midfielders and getting a chance to play in the first team is a challenge," Lwanga told Mwanspoti.

"For example, in the game against Plateau [United] the defensive role was played by Jonas Mkude and Mzamiru Yasin who played really well. Apart from the two, we have players like Said Ndemla and Larry Bwalya who were not used despite their undoubted quality.

"Everyone knows the quality in the Simba midfield is good but I am ready to battle with them for playing time. I will try to be unique but effective in order to get a chance to play in the first team."

The 26-year-old has also shed some light on the game against Nigerian champions in the Caf played on Saturday. Simba were held to a goalless draw but advanced 1-0 on aggregate after the first leg win.

"There was some tactical discipline instilled in the team in the game against Plateau and it is the reason why we had a few scoring chances," Lwanga continued.

"We wanted to defend the goal we got away and ensure we also finish the game without conceding.

"However, our opponents had a late chance and it put us under pressure. It was a tough situation but the coach [Sven Vandebroeck] saw it and I am sure he will rectify it."

The Crane has been signed as Simba face an injury crisis in the midfield department.

Gerson Fraga, who is in recuperating, suffered a long-term injury and that forced Sven Vandenbroeck to ask for reinforcements. Simba feel the Ugandan will help boost the team that is engaging in the Caf Champions League and hope to advance into the knock-out stages.

Lwanga is expected to partner Jonas Mkude as Said Ndemla and Yassin Mzamiru play second fiddle in both the domestic and in continental assignments.