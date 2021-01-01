Simba SC’s Morrison alleges Yanga SC want him banned from playing in Tanzania

The Ghanaian now alleges the Jangwani giants don't want justice for him when they took his transfer case to CAS

Simba SC midfielder Bernard Morrison alleges rivals Yanga SC are working round the clock to have him banned from playing in Tanzania.

The Ghanaian midfielder is currently embroiled in a transfer saga with the Jangwani giants after he unceremoniously left them and signed for their Msimbazi rivals at the start of the 2020-21 season.

The move to leave Yanga irked their bosses, who sought help from the Tanzania Football Federation insisting Morrison still had a two-year contract with them, but the federation still cleared the player to join Simba.

Unsatisfied with the move, Yanga then proceeded to the court of arbitration in Zurich and four days ago, the court confirmed receipt of the complaint and will start proceedings on the same soon.

Morrison has now alleged Yanga are not looking for any justice from the case but all they want is to have him punished by Fifa and even banned from playing for any team in the Tanzanian league.

What has been said?

“I have a feeling the management of Yanga don’t want to see me playing football in Tanzania,” Morrison said on Facebook. “I don’t think they are looking for any justice as far as their case against me is concerned, but they are all fighting for ill things, they want me banned from playing in Tanzania.

“I guess they want to see my back, they don’t want to see me play here and that is why they are talking of the case every day, I don’t think they want me to go back and play for them, I know they have hidden agendas.”

CAS to commence case?

Three days ago, Yanga confirmed the case will commence by stating: “Yanga club would like to inform all members, supporters, and fans of the latest on Bernard's [Morrison] case which is ongoing at CAS.

“Legally, we are not allowed to reveal what is going on as far as the case is going on until when the ruling will be made. However, Yanga would like to inform all that what delayed the case was the preliminary objection made by Morrison to have the case handled in Tanzania.

“After listening to both sides, CAS opted to overrule the appeal and as a result, the case will be mentioned again from June 2, 2021. The club would like to confirm to all associated with it that we will continue fighting until justice is done and all will be informed.”

Morrison was one of the key players for Simba as they reached the quarter-finals of the Caf Champions League where they lost 4-3 on aggregate to Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa.