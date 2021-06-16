Simba SC’s Mkude turns down request to undergo medical check-up

The midfielder has not been in the good books of the club after he skipped training and Mnyama are unhappy with the situation

Simba SC midfielder John Mkude has refused the club’s request to undergo a medical examination to ascertain his health before possible action is taken against him for skipping training.

The Tanzania international was suspended by the club after they returned from South Africa where they played against Kaizer Chiefs in the Caf Champions League, and he was summoned by the disciplinary committee, who postponed making a ruling until a medical examination was done.

A source within the club has told Goal Mkude will not attend the medical examination and is instead, waiting for the club to decide his future.

What has been said?

“Jonas [Mkude] has confirmed he will not go for any check-up or visit any hospital, and he is now waiting to hear what the disciplinary committee will rule against him,” the source, who did not want to be named, told Goal on Wednesday.

“He just wants to know the ruling from the committee and that is all.”

What did Simba's statement say?

On sending him to hospital, Simba's disciplinary committee, chaired by Seleman Kova, said in a statement obtained by Goal: “After two reported accounts of indiscipline against Jonas [Mkude] regarding his absence from training on May 18, the disciplinary committee met over the same.

“It heard the evidence presented by the club led by Michael Mhina while Mkude’s side was led by Tumaini Mfinanga.

“After extensive consultation, it was realized the accusations against Mkude have been recurring, and in initial situations, he had been found guilty of the offenses leveled against him.

Article continues below

“The disciplinary committee decided to deal with the issue differently to ensure an amicable solution is reached. As a result, a ruling has been postponed until a medical examination is done. After the examination, the committee will submit its ruling.”

In January, Mkude was fined Tsh200, 000 by the Wekundu wa Msimbazi after he pleaded for forgiveness when he was found culpable for three offenses.

The first offense was his decision to skip the club’s seminar which was held to discuss the team’s targets for the season, his second mistake was reporting late to training ahead of their Mainland Premier League match against Coastal Union with his third mistake being a failure to report to camp on December 26, 2020, without permission.