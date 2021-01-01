Simba SC's Mkude to undergo medical examination before ruling is made over indiscipline case

The midfielder has not been in the good books of the club and Mnyama are unhappy with the situation

Simba SC midfielder Jonas Mkude will be undergoing a medical examination to ascertain his health before possible action is taken against him for skipping training.

The Taifa Star was suspended as a result and recently, he was summoned by the disciplinary committee.

"After two reported accounts of indiscipline against Jonas Mkude regarding his absence from training on May 18, the disciplinary committee met over the same," read a statement from the club obtained by Goal.

"It heard the evidence presented by the club led by Michael Mhina while Mkude's side was led by Tumaini Mfinanga.

"After extensive consultation, it was realized the accusations against Mkude have been recurring, and in initial situations, he had been found guilty of the offenses leveled against him.

"The disciplinary committee decided to deal with the issue differently to ensure an amicable solution is reached. As a result, a ruling has been postponed until a medical examination is done. After the examination, the committee will submit its ruling."

In January, Mkude was fined by the Wekundu wa Msimbazi Tsh200, 000 after he pleaded for forgiveness after he was found culpable for three offenses.

The first offense was his decision to skip the club’s seminar which was held to discuss the team’s targets for the season, his second mistake was reporting late to training ahead of their Mainland Premier League match against Coastal Union with his third mistake being failure to report to camp on December 26, 2020, without permission.

Meanwhile, Wekundu wa Msimbazi and their sworn rivals Yanga SC are set to clash over the signing of AS Vita right-back Djuma Shaaban.

Mnyama were the first side to be linked with the Democratic Republic of Congo defender after he impressed during a Caf Champions League Group A fixture in Kinshasa.

Although Simba won 1-0, Shaaban's performance caught the eye of the Tanzanian giants.

It was later reported that Simba opted out of the race to sign him when he was injured during a training session with the national team. As Simba's interest waned, Yanga came along to enquire about his availability and started talks that reached an advanced stage.

When Simba learned of Yanga's move, it is said they rekindled their interest, although Timu ya Mwananchi, under the watchful eye of Hersi Said - who usually leads the club's transfer deals - had been in direct contact with Shaaban.