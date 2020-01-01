Simba SC's Miquissone understands how football should be played - Shaibu

The full-back has hailed the player's undeniable quality for the defending league champions

Former Yanga SC defender Abdallah Shaibu has hailed the technical ability possessed by Simba SC winger Luis Miquissone.

The 24-year-old joined Wekundu wa Msimbazi in the January transfer window and has already established himself as a key player for the team.

The Latvia based full-back was particularly impressed with the way the Mozambican played in a 1-0 loss to Yanga in the Kariakoo Derby.

"Miquissone is a very technical player who understands football and how it should be played," Shaibu is quoted by Mwanaspoti.

"He is a dangerous player and it is the reason why he was shut by three players when on the ball to ensure he does not get close to the danger zone.

"Miquissone was the most dangerous player in the entire Simba squad and made fans remain optimistic about getting something throughout."

Shaibu has also explained why Miquissone can be a nightmare to deal with for defenders.

"Any fleet-footed player is always dangerous to deal with and it is the same case with Miquissone," Shaibu added.

"When in the scoring position, you cannot predict what he will do next and on which foot.

"I believe Simba managed to get a quality player who will be an asset for them."

The 20-time league champions are comfortably sitting on top of the Mainland League table with 71 points from 28 matches.