Simba SC’s Manara: I have a job for Yanga SC’s Mazingiza

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi official calls on his rival to reach out to him for a job

The banter between Tanzanian giants Simba SC and Young Africans (Yanga SC) has moved a notch higher after Haji Manara promised to get ‘a job’ for his former CEO Senzo Mazingiza.

Mazingiza left Simba in dramatic fashion before the start of the 2020-21 season to join rivals Yanga in a move which irked the Simba top brass.

Despite Mazingiza still being employed by Yanga, Manara has taken to his social media pages to tease the South African administrator by saying he can get him a job at promoted Ihefu FC.

“My dear friend and longtime boss, where are you?” Manara wrote on his social media pages. “It’s been a while since I last saw or heard from you, are you ok?

“But I truly believe wherever you are, you were not fired, my friend. If anything happens to you, please don’t hesitate to let me know, because I have connections to take you to Ihefu to be the CEO.

“Cheers brother.”

Simba and Yanga have enjoyed a rivalry spanning over a decade with the two teams dominating the Tanzanian Mainland .

In the last four seasons, Simba have been dominating the top-flight as they have won it consecutively and are currently taking part in the Caf and have already qualified to the group stage.

Simba reached the stage after mauling from Zimbabwe 4-0 at Benjamin Mkapa in the return leg to avenge the 1-0 first leg defeat suffered in Harare and advance on a 4-1 aggregate scoreline.

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi have now been pooled in Group A of the competition alongside Al-Ahly of , AS Vita from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Sudanese giants Al-Merreikh.

They will start their campaign with an away match against AS Vita on February 12 in their group opener set for Kinshasa before they return home to host Egyptian giants on February 23.

Simba will then travel to Sudan on March 5 to face El-Merreikh before they play the same side back home on March 16.

Their fifth match of the campaign will see them face AS Vita at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on April 2 before they wind up their group matches with an away match against Al Ahly on April 9.