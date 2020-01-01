Simba SC's loss to Yanga SC in Kariakoo Derby was expected - Kagere

The champions were unable to prevent long-time rivals from picking up four points from them this season after the initial 2-2 draw

Simba SC striker Meddie Kagere has revealed their 1-0 loss to Yanga SC during the Kariakoo Derby return clash on Sunday was expected.

Kagere and his teammates were stunned by the defeat to their Mainland arch-rivals but he says the stumble was expected.

The Rwandan striker led Wekundu wa Msimbazi in redeeming themselves against Singida United with an 8-0 win on Wednesday.

“I am thankful to God for scoring the four goals and the teamwork we showed on the pitch [vs Singida United]. We lost [against Yanga] last time out and we had to put our heads up so that we can continue with our winning streak,” Kagere told Azam TV.

“No team will win every day and so we expected once we will draw, lose or even win but when you lose you should not put your head down as you must focus and plan for the next game.”

The former star also stated he is not much concerned with the Vodacom (VPL) Golden Boot race.

Kagere, who scored four goals against Singida United, saw his tally jump to 19 and is in pole position to retain the Golden Boot at the end of the season.

Kagere's close Golden Boot rivals are Paul Nonga of Lipuli FC and Reliants Lusajo of Namungo FC who all have 11 goals to their names.

“I am just looking at it one game at a time and if I get a chance, I will use it. If five, two or even four chances come my way I will use them. As a striker, I have to score goals and it only means I have to use every available chance,” Kagere added.

“There is nothing the team needs from you, as a striker, apart from goals."

Meanwhile, Singida United midfielder George Sangija explained why he thought they lost to the reigning champions and registered the biggest and negative scoreline in the VPL so far at Uhuru Stadium.

“Simba were good and even the results showed exactly that. We got tired following the long journey to honour the match and we had little time to get maximum rest and Simba took full advantage of the same,” Sangija told Azam TV.

“We had good preparations back at our yard before we started our journey to Dar es Salaam. We tried to implement what we trained on but, unfortunately, Simba looked good and precise than us.”

Simba are VPL leaders with 71 points while Singida United are at rock bottom of the 20-table team with just 12 points.