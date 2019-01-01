Simba SC's Kahata aiming at dowing Tanzania Prisons

The midfielder believes Wekundu wa Msimbazi were unlucky in their last league game, where they lost by a solitary goal

Simba SC midfielder Francis Kahata is focusing on their next game against Prisons, hoping to collect maximum points following a 1-0 loss to Mwadui on Wednesday.

The 20-time league champions had started the Tanzania Mainland league in fine fashion, winning their first six games, but were downed by a Gerald Mathias strike in their previous game.

The former midfielder was disappointed with the loss but is ready to soldier on.

"The match against Mwadui was a tough one, but we had prepared well and hoped to win," Kahata told Goal on Friday.

"Unfortunately, we lost the game; it is one of those days when luck is not by your side. We had so many chances to score more than one goal but we could not and ended up going down.

"We have a tough game against Tanzania Prisons coming up, we want to bounce back from the loss."

The creative midfielder added the team's main aim is to successfully defend their title.

"We have the league competition, and the to fight for. The club is currently doing well and we want to win these competitions to make up for our unfortunate exit from the Caf ," Kahata concluded.

Simba are top of the table with 18 points after seven games.