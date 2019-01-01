Simba SC's Kagere: Not even Yanga can stop me scoring more goals than last season
Simba SC striker Meddie Kagere is aiming at getting more goals for the club this season in the Tanzanian top tier.
Since joining Wekundu wa Msimbazi from Gor Mahia in June last year, the striker has scored a total of 44 goals in all competitions. The Rwandan has revealed he wants them to dominate the domestic competitions after being eliminated from the Caf Champions League.
"My main job at Simba is to score goals, it is the main reason why the club signed me. I will score anytime we get an opportunity, regardless of who we are playing. Not even Yanga can stop me from hitting the back of the net," Kagere told Mwananchi.
"Actually when we play Yanga, my hunger to score goes a notch higher because I want to make our fans happy. I want to score more goals for Simba than last season because by doing so, the club will achieve its targets."
Kagere scored 23 goals in the league last season to bag the 2018/19 Golden Boot.