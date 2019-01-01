Simba SC’s huge fan-base can be a good source of revenue - Mazingiza

The new club official wants the club to reap benefits from their loyal supporters as they chase targets both on and off the pitch

New Simba SC chief executive officer Senzo Mazingiza has explained the important role the club's huge following can play in helping the club further.

Mazingiza, who was appointed to replace Crescentius Magori, believes the Msimbazi Reds can turn their fans into an important source of revenue.

“I have been following Simba for a couple of months and I have realised they have a huge fan base in the country,” Mazingiza told the Daily News.

“We need to turn these people from not just being members but to potential customers as well such that whatever they contribute can directly benefit the club.

“Development of new businesses will help us get more revenues which are very important to drive the club forward."

The former administrative official further explained how the existence of junior and women's teams can help Simba grow into a respected outfit in the continent.

“I understand Simba have women and junior teams which need to be uplifted in order to lift the club's brand as high as possible. We must make it the selling brand in Africa," he continued.

Mazingiza also urged the club to take the remaining competitions seriously after UD Songo ended their participation in the Caf .

“Despite being eliminated in the Champions League there remain many competitions and Simba can go further,” he added.