Simba SC's following games are far more important - Aussems

The tactician feels what is important for his players is the future as they seek to defend their league title

Simba SC head coach Patrick Aussems has warned his players from being carried away by their stellar performance against Mbeya City on Sunday.

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi returned to winning ways as they dispatched the Southwest region's side 4-0 at Uhuru National Stadium. They had lost the previous match 1-0 away to Mwadui FC but their latest win cemented their place at the top of the league table.

After eight matches, they have 21 points, five more than second-placed Kagera Sugar.

“I am much impressed with the quality of our display against Mbeya City and this is how we got all the points,” Aussems told Mwanaspoti.

“Besides few mistakes here and there, my players had a good game altogether but those mistakes were simple which I am sure we will work on going forward.

“We should not be carried away by the results and the good game against Mbeya as we should start preparing for the next games which are far more important than the ones we have played already.”

Meanwhile, Mbeya City's tactician Juma Mwambusi explained what he thinks might have gone wrong for his side as they went down to the reigning champions.

“My squad consists of very young players who lack the needed experience. We came for three points but unfortunately, we never hit our target and I am blaming the second goal for completely minimising our chances of mounting a comeback,” Mwambusi said.

Last season, Mbeya were also unable to win against Simba as they lost the first leg 2-0 before going down at home 2-1.