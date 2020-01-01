Simba SC's Dilunga asks Mtibwa Sugar for forgiveness following over-celebration

The star scored against his former side and says he was overcome by joy after helping the champions win big in Turiani

Simba SC forward Hassan Dilunga has explained why he over celebrated his goal against Mtibwa Sugar on Tuesday in a Vodacom (VPL) tie.

Simba won the match 3-0 and Dilunga scored the last goal which ensured the champions emerged winners away from home soil. The other goals were scored by captain John Bocco and Mohammed Hussein.

Dilunga admitted joy led him to celebrate after scoring against his former team and asked to be forgiven for overdoing that.

“There is nothing big which should be read from my celebration and Mtibwa Sugar should forgive me for over-celebrating," Dilunga told Azam TV.

“Joy overcame me after scoring, especially doing it against a good team like Mibwa Sugar at their own turf made the moment even bigger to savour.

“I was also surprised to see me celebrate that much. I only urge Mtibwa Sugar to forgive me for that, please let them find a reason to forgive me.”

The win came after Wekundu wa Msimbazi had lost the previous match to JKT and even their wins against Coastal Union and Polisi Tanzania did not come easy. Dilunga explained why they had to win against The Sugar Millers convincingly.

Mtibwa Sugar beat Simba in the Mapinduzi Cup final and Dilunga also said the Tuesday league victory served as an act of revenge.

“We have learnt from our previous mistakes especially from the matches which we have struggled to pick wins,” added the forward. “Mtibwa had defeated us in Zanzibar and we came with an aim of revenging and for sure the win is good for our fans and the players themselves.”

“We won because we sat down and agreed to push ourselves so as to end what could have been a poor run. I think everyone saw how we pushed ourselves both as a team and as individuals.

“We are one and that is why we picked a 3-0 win.”

Simba will face Lipuli FC on Friday for a VPL tie.