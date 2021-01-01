'I am surprised' - Simba SC's Da Rosa very sad after Kariakoo Derby cancellation

The Frenchman now focuses on the Caf Champions League where they will play Kaizer Chiefs

Simba SC coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa was surprised after the Kariakoo Derby against historical rivals Yanga SC at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium did not take place on Saturday.

The game was scheduled to kick off at 17.00, but the Tanzania Football Federation pushed it forward by two hours owing to logistical issues as communicated by the Ministry of Sports and local authorities.

However, Timu ya Wananchi was unimpressed and opted not to abide by the new kick-off time.

The match was eventually cancelled and the disappointed fans and football supporters had to return home.

"I am very sad for Simba fans, sad for football lovers and I hope we will find a good solution," Da Rosa said afterwards.

"We prepared very well and we were ready to fight and play a very good match. Dynamically we were good as well; we were ready, we were confident. But I am very surprised because we really wanted to play this match.

"The team received the same letter from the federation at the same time but we took it positively, it was not a problem for us."

The next assignment for Wekundu wa Msimbazi will be an away trip to South Africa for the first leg of the Caf Champions League quarter-final against Kaizer Chiefs.

The Frenchman is now focused on the continental assignment and he has confirmed they will be leaving the country early so that they can acclimatise to the conditions and prepare well for the match.

"We are very sad because were very very committed and very motivated to play before we go to South Africa to play Kaizer Chiefs in the quarter-final," Da Rosa continued.

"So we accept [the match cancellation] but it is difficult to understand the situation.

"We will have to keep the players with us because we are leaving Tanzania on Monday evening and it is important for us now to start focusing on the forthcoming match."

The 21-time Tanzania Mainland League champions finished top of Group A with 13 points from four wins, a draw, and a loss.

They are aiming at going all the way and reach the semi-finals for the first time in their history.