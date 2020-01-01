Simba SC’s Chama will never join Yanga SC – CEO Gonzalez

The official was responding to the latest speculation that has suggested the Zambian could join their archrivals in the next transfer window

Simba SC Chief Executive Officer Barbara Gonzalez has stated there is no way they are going to let midfielder Clatous Chama join Young Africans (Yanga SC).

The Zambian midfielder was a Yanga target in the last transfer window but they failed to lure him to Jangwani. Further interest has been reported and the club is said that they will fight for him.

However, Gonzalez has revealed Simba are still in talks with the star over a contract extension and although nothing yet has been agreed upon, Chama will not be joining Yanga anytime soon.

“Simba are a big brand who know what to do so that the fans might not end up regretting their support for the club,” Gonzalez told Mwanaspoti.

“On matters Chama, we have had some negotiations with him which are ongoing and in a direction we like but for now we have not come close to an agreement. What I can tell fans is that soon, they will know the answer to the questions surrounding the midfielder and his future.

“Talking of Simba, they are the biggest club in the country and in no way can be compared to Yanga. I can state categorically, Chama will never join Yanga and if their fans were waiting for that to happen, let them prepare their minds to see him turn out in Simba’s jersey for long.

“During transfer seasons, anything can be said about any player but we know what to do and how to help soccer grow even better. As Simba, we want to be a good example to other teams.”

On his part, Chama revealed the state of the current negotiations with the Mainland champions and what he would do.

“We are still in negotiations with Simba and I have tabled a number of offers that should be primary considerations during the talks,” said the 2019/20 Player of the Year.

“Simba are a priority for me especially if they are going to meet the demands I have made.

“If we are not going to reach a good agreement, then I will look at the offers from and in the Middle East because I have got a number of them.”

Simba signed Chama from Lusaka Dynamos in 2018 on a one-year deal which was later extended by two years. The contract is expected to expire at the end of the season.