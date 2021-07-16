Simba SC’s Bocco beats Yanga SC’s Salum to Premier League award

The 31-year-old has been celebrated for the three goals that kept the Msimbazi giants at the top of the 18-team table

Simba SC striker John Bocco and head coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa have been crowned the best in the Mainland Premier League for the month of June.

The towering striker and the French tactician won their respective awards after beating their closest opponents during the exercise held on Friday.

Bocco was named the best player following his display for the Msimbazi giants where he managed to score three goals from three matches and helped the team to maintain their top spot in the 18-team league table.

The 31-year-old was voted the best of the month ahead of Feisal Salum of Yanga SC and Idd Selemani Nado of Azam FC.

What has been said?

“Bocco was the star attraction for Simba during the month of June as he contributed three goals from their three matches and helped the team to keep their top spot in the top-flight,” read part of the statement from Tanzania Premier League Board obtained by Goal.

This is the second time that Bocco won the award this campaign, having also claimed the gong November. During the month of June, Simba won three straight matches, against Ruvu Shooting 3-0, Polisi Tanzania 1-0, and Mbeya City 4-1.

On his part, coach Da Rosa beat Yanga’s Naserddine Nabi and George Lwandamina of Azam to the crown after winning the three matches and it is also the second time for Da Rosa to clinch the award since he had also won the same in April.

Some of the players to have won the award so far this season include Dube (September), Mukoko Tonombe of Yanga SC (October), John Bocco of Simba (November), Saido Ntibazonkiza of Yanga (December), Deogratius Mafie of Biashara United (January), Anuary Jabir of Dodoma Jiji (February), Luis Miquissone of Simba (March) and Chama of Simba (April).

Coaches who also have won the gong are Cioaba of Azam (September), Cedric Kaze formerly at Yanga (October), Charles Mkwasa of Ruvu Shooting (November), Kaze of Yanga (December), Baraza while at Biashara (January), Zuberi Katwila of Ihefu FC (February), Mohammed Badru of Gwambina FC (March) and Da Rosa of Simba (April).

