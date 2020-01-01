Simba SC’s Bocco beats Yanga SC’s Kaseke to November’s best player award

The two stars played vital roles for their respective clubs but the Wekundu wa Msimbazi captain was finally picked as the winner

Simba SC forward John Bocco and Ruvu Shooting head coach Boniface Mkwasa have been picked as November best player and best coach respectively.

The duo has been awarded after seeing off rivals in a contest that was decided by the Competition’s Committee on Thursday.

Bocco won the award that was also being contested by Deus Kaseke of Young Africans (Yanga SC) and Abdulrahman Mussa of Ruvu Shooting.

Mkwasa, on the other hand, saw off competition from Mecky Maxime of Kagera Sugar and Flugence Novatus of Gwambina FC.

Under Mkwasa, Ruvu Shooting picked points that saw them rise from the 10th position to the fourth position during the month as they won three matches and picked draws in another two.

The club registered more points in that period than any other side in the league.

Prince Dube of Azam FC, who is now injured, and Mukoko Tonombe of Yanga are the players who won the September and October player of the month awards respectively.

Before November, Aristica Cioaba then of Azam, and Cedric Kaze of Yanga won the coach of the month awards in September and October respectively.

Football Federation (TFF) has been organising the monthly awards for players and coaches and will also conduct another ceremony at the end of the season to award outstanding individuals.

The Mainland Premier League has now seen 14 matches played by the majority of the clubs since it started in September.

Yanga are the only side yet to be defeated and are leading with 34 points. Azam started off with some good performances but faltered before the eighth matchday. The deteriorating results saw the club make some technical changes which saw Cioaba mutually leave as the head coach.

Cioaba was replaced by the former Yanga and Zesco United coach George Lwandamina who was recently handed a one-year deal.

Simba have lost two games that came in the hands of Ruvu Shooting and Tanzania Prisons.

The consecutive losses forced Wekundu wa Msimbazi to sack the team manager Patrick Rweyemamu and the goalkeeping coach Muharami Mohamed.

JKT Tanzania, Mwadui FC and Ihefu FC are at the bottom of the table. The three clubs are yet to register a single win as the season edges closer to the half-way mark.