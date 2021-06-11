Simba SC’s Bocco and three Tanzania players doubtful to face Malawi

The Taifa Stars have put four players under special supervision only two days before they face the Flames in a build-up tie

Tanzania have confirmed four of their players have been put under the medical care of doctors only two days before they face Malawi in an international friendly on Sunday.

The Taifa Stars will host the Flames at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium as part of their preparations for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers where they are scheduled to face DR Congo and Madagascar.

However, the team has confirmed four players - Salim Aboubakar, who turns out for Azam FC in the Mainland Premier League, defender Erasto Nyoni, striker John Bocco, and midfielder Mzamiru Yassin, all three of Simba SC - have been placed under special supervision to return to their best form before Sunday clash.

The four players did not participate in Thursday's training session led by head coach Kim Poulsen and according to the club’s team manager Nadir Haroub, they will remain under special care before they determine if they will be involved or not.

What has been said?

“Players who have not practised are under special supervision and this is due to minor pain but they will return,” Haroub told Goal.

“We are strong and we believe that we will do well so the fans will continue to support us as everything is possible and the players know their responsibilities so we are ready and hoping to make the fans happy against Malawi.”

The match against the Flames will be a fourth for the 62-year-old, who took over from Etienne Ndayiragije after the African Nations Championship, where the East Africans performed dismally.

He has since been in charge of three matches, a friendly game against Kenya where he lost 2-1 before falling by a solitary goal away to Equatorial Guinea in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and his only win, by a solitary goal as well, came at home over Libya in the aforementioned competition.

Who else is in the squad?

Tanzania squad: Aishi Manula (Simba), Metacha Mnata (Young Africans), Juma Kaseja (KMC). Shomari Kapombe (Simba), Israel Mwenda (KMC), Mohamed Hussein (Simba), Erasto Nyoni (Simba), Bakari Mwamnyeto (Young Africans), Kennedy Juma (Simba), Dickson Job (Young Africans), and Nickson Kibabage (Youssoufla FC-Morocco).

Others are Simon Msuva (Wydad Casablanca-Morocco), Mudathir Yahya (Azam FC). Mzamiru Yassin (Simba), Feisal Salum (Young Africans), Salum Abubakar (Azam), Braison Nkulula (Azam), Iddy Suleiman (Azam), Mbwana Samatta (Fenerbahce-Turkey) and John Bocco (Simba).

Also, the list contains Abdul Suleiman (Coastal Union), Ayoub Lyanga (Azam), Denis Kibu (Mbeya City), Meshack Abraham (Gwambina FC), Novatus Dismas (Maccabi Tel Aviv-Israel), and Yusuf Mhilu (Kagera Sugar).