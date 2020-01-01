Simba SC's Athumani ready for action as Pazi defends Manula for conceding long shots

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi winger has been out for a considerable period as he was injured during international duty for the Taifa Stars

Simba SC winger Miraji Athumani has revealed he is ready to play again after spending more than three months out because of an injury.

Athumani has been training alone and believes when the Vodacom (VPL) resumes, he will be ready to play again as Simba SC look to defend the title.

“Initially, I used to feel pain whenever I did some exercises or played a little but now, I am fit and ready to compete once again. I am only waiting for the league to resume,” Athumani told Mwanaspoti.

“I cannot explain how I will feel when I finally play but what I know now is that I am fit and I can play like I used to do before the injury.”

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Aishi Manula has been defended after criticism from fans who say he always concedes from shots fired from outside the box.

Former Simba goalkeeper Idd Pazi has explained why Manula, and a number of goalkeepers in , have always struggled in this regard.

Manula was unable to stop Bernard Morrison's free-kick from just outside the 18-yard box when Simba and Yanga SC clashed in the Kariakoo Derby on March 8. Morrison's goal was enough for Yanga to win the tie.

“[Aishi] Manula has been having problems stopping shots fired from afar but that is not his own problem. The problem is that many players, Simba ones included, do not know how to line up in a wall or when they concede a corner,” Pazi told Mwanaspoti.

“If you do a close analysis, you will find the problem does not lie on the goalkeepers but the issue is many of the goalkeeping coaches are not professionals as such.

"They are not qualified to coach the keepers they are just in those positions and this is the reason the majority of them concedes from areas just outside the box.”

Namungo FC's goalkeeper Nouridine Balora explained what kind of balls he struggles to deal with.

“Personally, I struggle to stop cross balls and I have noted even my fellow goalkeepers struggle in this aspect. Mostly the ball will penetrate a number of players ahead of you and stopping it is very hard,” Balora told the same publication.

“Those are the instances that you also see many defenders scoring own goals. Sometimes I manage to stop it by making noises and help defenders position themselves better and get me the necessary help.”

Finally, Kagera Sugar's Ramadhan Chalamanda also revealed situations that have proved a challenge for him whenever he is positioned between the goalposts.

“On my part, I find dealing with bouncing balls problems a challenge," he said.

"This is because it is hard to determine or guess where that ball will head to.

"The speed at which such balls travel is also great and this is why I do not like facing such situations."