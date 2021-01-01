Simba SC’s Abdallah denies Fifa ban over reported Tsh10m Kwasi fine

Rumours had it that Wekundu wa Msimbazi will not be allowed to sign new players for one year after failing to pay the Ghanaian

Simba SC board chairperson Salim Abdallah has denied reports that they have been banned by Fifa from signing players for one season after failing to settle the Tsh10 million fine relating to Asante Kwasi's departure.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi were dragged to the Court of Arbitration for Sport by the defender over claims of wrongful dismissal and recent reports indicated the club has been slapped with a transfer ban for their failure to pay the Ghanaian the millions awarded.

Simba signed Kwasi from Lipuli in 2017 and dismissed him in 2019, leading to a legal tussle between the two parties.

"Those are propaganda as we have no received any letter indicating that we have been banned over Kwasi case," Abdallah told Mwanaspoti.

"Remember the propaganda around Shiza Kichuya, the orchestrators came up with the rumours we had been banned but up to now, we have not. They have come up with something else now around Kwasi.

"I can remember Kwasi claimed the debt when Crescentius Magori was the CEO and since then we have had Senzo Mazingisa and now Barbara Gonzalez in that office and that means we should have received an official letter from CAS."

Meanwhile, the Tanzania Football Federation ethics committee chair Mwita Waisaka has explained how Simba can go around the Kwasi case and avoid a one-season transfer ban from the world governing body.

Waisaka believes the Tanzanian champions can seek more time in order to pay the defender and therefore avoid the ban when it takes effect.

"It is true that once CAS has pronounced itself, it is hard to launch an appeal but Simba should not be worried for now," he told the same publication.

"If they have some concrete reasons as to why they have not been able to pay, then I think they can be heard and given a second chance to clear the fines, therefore, be able to avoid a ban."

Should the rumours around the ban be confirmed, it will be a blow for Simba, who are expected to make huge signings in order to have another strong squad for the Caf Champions League next season.

Just like in the last transfer window, the Tanzanian champions are expected to bolster the team with a mixture of both local and foreign talent.