'Yanga SC should be relegated to third tier for betrayal' - Simba SC

Wekundu wa Msimbazi have further asked their fans to be calm as the relevant authorities deal with the matter

Simba SC have hit out at the Tanzania Premier League Board and Yanga SC for the cancellation of the Kariakoo Derby that was scheduled to be played at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Saturday.

The match was postponed for two hours - from 17.00 to 19.00 - something that Timu ya Wananchi did not appreciate and they opted to walk away, insisting rules and guidelines have to be followed when changing kick-off times.



The TPLB went on to postpone the game, something that has not gone down well with the stakeholders.

Mnyama are now asking to be handed a win and feel Wananchi should be relegated for skipping the game.

"We all know Yanga did not do good by refusing to play and per the rules they should be relegated to the third tier and Simba be awarded three points and two goals," the reigning champions said in a statement obtained by Goal.

"What Yanga did is like a betrayal to the country and the government who had ordered the match to be pushed forward by two hours.

"We believe the postponement of the game was done intentionally by the Tanzania Premier League Board to favour Yanga who were obligated to obey the guidelines from the government through TFF.

"Simba are saddened by the decision of the TPLB and urge respective authorities to investigate the matter fully including the reason why Yanga were allowed to access the stadium before the time. We have also written to those authorities over the same."

Wekundu wa Msimbazi have apologised to the fans, asking them to remain calm as they wait for those responsible to find a solution that will not favour any team.

"We apologise to our fans, members, football supporters and all Tanzanians at large for the inconveniences caused. We believe a just decision will be reached and all we ask our fans is to be calm," the statement added.

Simba next travel to Kaizer Chiefs for the Caf Champions League quarter-final first-leg clash.



The 21-time Tanzania Mainland League champions finished top of Group A with 13 points from four wins, a draw, and a loss.

They are aiming at going all the way and reach the semi-finals for the first time in their history.