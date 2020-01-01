Simba SC and Yanga SC in agreement with TFF and TPLB on VPL resumption

The projection of restarting soccer activities follows President Magufuli's Sunday hint he would soon allow the game to go on

Simba SC and their Mainland archrivals Yanga SC are in agreement with Football Federation (TFF) and the Premier League Board (TPLB) on the plan to resume all leagues.

TFF and TPLB, after President John Pombe Magufuli stated he was ready to allow the resumption of football activities on Sunday, met and deliberated on how they would go about before eventually actualising the president's statement.

TPLB's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Almas Kasongo said they will hand over their draft proposals to the concerned ministry before football could be allowed to resume probably in the first week of June.

“If our proposals are finally adopted, it means from this week, clubs will have four weeks to resume training and start preparations for the return of VPL,” Kasongo told Mwanaspoti.

“The proposal is also looking at prohibiting the attendance of fans and instead are urged to watch the matches on their televisions at the comfort of their homes.

“The first agenda is to see a resumption of all leagues from where we had left and will follow the same format that is; home and away matches.

“In two days, I think we would have been done writing our proposal and handed it over to the Ministry of Sports and Culture so as to share it with President Magufuli.”

Yanga coach Luc Eymael said both TFF and TPLB together with the government have made a good decision for the resumption of halted activities countrywide.

“Let me congratulate the authorities in charge because I believe they have arrived at the best decision,” the Belgian coach is quoted as saying by Mwanaspoti.

On his part, Simba's Chief Executive Officer Senzo Mazingisa said it would be even better for VPL and other leagues to return but must follow the procedures that will be sanctioned by health authorities.

“It is a decision we had waited for a very long time and although it has not been actualised at the moment, I can see the light at the end of the tunnel in as far as the resumption of the league is concerned,” he told the same publication.

“I believe it will resume in accordance with the guidelines we will be given.”