Simba SC will win their next 20 league matches - Manara

The 67-year-old has further stated Wekundu wa Msimbazi will win the league consecutively until 2028

Simba SC communications officer Haji Manara has boldly stated his charges will win the next 20 Mainland League matches consecutively.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi were humbled in their last league outing by Tanzania Prisons. Samson Mbagula scored the only goal that separated the sides in their first engagement after returning from the international break.

However, that does not worry the vocal official who believes his team will still bounce back effectively.

"In [2018] we lost to Mbao FC, in Mwanza, early in the league and I recall our fans throwing bottles against us at the CCM Kirumba Stadium in Dar es Salaam," Manara posted on his official Facebook page.

"Just last season, we lost to Mwadui in early proceedings in the league and we were told we will not defend our league title and at the end of the season, we managed to win the title with a record number of points."

The 67-year-old has confidently stated his team will collect 60 points consecutively in their next assignments.

"What is my point? We are going to win 20 matches in a row starting Monday [against Ruvu Shooting], after those matches, we will now sit and make calculations," Manara continued.

"I am confident we will win the Tanzania Mainland League title until 2028, from there we can decide what next."

After the loss, head coach Sven Vandenbroeck revealed he would like his players to keep the ball and create more chances with it in order to stifle the opponents.

"You know my preference is always to play an attractive football where we have to enjoy ball possession more than our opponents and create more passes that will help us consequently create more goal-scoring chances," Vandenbroeck told reporters.

"This will ensure our opponents find it hard to deal with us and their primary target will always be getting a formula of stopping us."

The former Zambia head coach stated his players are learning the art of the playing style and how it would help them deal with any opponent going forward.

"My players have been accustomed to the demands of such playing style," he added.

"If one has been watching keenly, they will realise that passes created in a game are always fewer than in the subsequent games. This is what I want us to do whether we are playing away or at home.

"If we manage to possess the ball and create more passes, the opponents will always be thinking how to stop us and we will not be thinking much about them. We have been trying to work on this, every day during our training programmes."