Simba SC will struggle temporarily after Vandenbroeck exit - Kabange

The Belgian left Wekundu wa Msimbazi after being in charge for 55 games

Veteran coach Mrage Kabange believes Simba SC will struggle for some time after the abrupt exit of coach Sven Vandenbroeck.

The Belgian and Wekundu wa Msimbazi parted ways on mutual consent on Thursday, barely 24 hours after the tactician had led the Tanzanian outfit to the group stages of the Caf . The 41-year-old had been in charge of 44 league games and ended up winning 31 of those matches, drawing eight and losing five of those.

"When a team is in a competition and suddenly a coach leaves, things will not be the same again," Kabange told Mwanaspoti.

"Any team will struggle for a while after their tactician leaves. And it might take some time to settle depending also on the tactics introduced by the new coach. Players might take time to adapt to the new tactics depending on other factors as well."

The former KMC coach has further stated he was delighted with the way the immediate former Simba SC coach conducted his business.

"Vandenbroeck is a great coach, unfortunately in , everybody is a coach," Kabange continued.

"I liked the way he was firm on his decisions and he was not shaken even when people questioned why he was using one striker. He acted like nothing was happening and continued with his work.

"He also instilled discipline on players."

Vandenbroeck went on to join ASFAR Rabat of for two years.

"We have officially signed Sven Vandenbroeck as a coach for the Royal Army for two seasons," the club confirmed in a short statement.

Vandenbroeck came in to replace Patrick Aussems in December 2019 after the latter had failed to guide them further in the Champions League. His arrival saw the club look more rejuvenated and he went ahead to win a treble in 2020.

He helped the Msimbazi side win the league title for the third time in a row, won the Azam as well as the Community Shield Cup.

In all the 55 matches he oversaw, in all competitions, Vandenbroeck registered wins on 39 occasions, 10 draws were recorded and just six losses.

In Morocco, he joins a team that has won 29 titles and was the first Moroccan club to win a continental title - the Champions League in 1985.

ASFAR have never been relegated to the lower division. Their closest rivals are and and their encounters are always known as 'Morocco Classicos'.

The ties involving their cross-town rivals FUS Rabat are also other matches that generate high emotions within the bases of the two clubs.

Vandenbroeck will now be tasked with helping ASFAR to record positive results after going without a victory in the last two Botola Pro matches.