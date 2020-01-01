Simba SC will sign any player Vandenbroeck will ask for - Mazingisa

The club's official boasts they cannot fail to land their target so long as the coach has identified them

Simba SC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Senzo Mazingisa has stated they will sign any player that coach Sven Vandenbroeck will ask for.

Mazingisa declared their readiness and ability to sign any player from whom the Belgian tactician will suggest for them. The Vodacom (VPL) champions have been linked with a number of local players including striker Relaints Lusajo of Namungo FC and defender Bakar Mwamnyeto of Coastal Union.

Lusajo has scored 11 goals so far before the VPL was suspended.

“If the coach [Vandenbroeck] will want any Tanzanian player to cater for his own objectives as our tactician, I am very sure we are not going to fail in signing them,” Mazingisa told Mwanaspoti.

The administrator added their ability to sign highly-rated local players is unmatched in Tanzania and that they only get challenges when attempting to bring onboard players from across the border.

“If you see there is a local player, we have been unable to sign, then know he was not part of our wider plan from the very beginning,” he added.

“The only challenge that Simba get is when they want to sign a foreign player.”

Meanwhile, former Singida United and Azam FC striker Tafadwa Kutinyu has pointed out two defenders who gave him tough times during his days in VPL.

The Zimbabwean left to join Horoya AC of Guinea alongside Enock Agyei who was at Azam too and Heritier Makambo who had made his name in the Mainland league while at Yanga SC.

“I have played against so many good defenders in Tanzania but Kevin Yondani [of Yanga] and Eratso Nyoni [of Simba] were more experienced, clever and beating them meant one had to be extra intelligent,” Kutinyu told Mwanqaspoti too.

The forward also reminiscences on his time in Tanzania adding he enjoyed it to the fullest.

“I remember a lot during my time in Tanzania especially the way I used to live with my fellow players like a family and the jokes that accompanied our stay was just good,” he revealed.

“I really enjoyed my time under coach Harns van der Pluijm.”