Simba SC will shock Africa and the world against Kaizer Chiefs – Manara

The official believes Wekundu wa Msimbazi are capable of a resounding comeback against the Premier Soccer League side

Simba SC spokesperson Haji Manara has claimed they are going to shock Africa and the world by qualifying for the Caf Champions League semi-final.

Simba stumbled on Saturday against South Africa’s Kaizer Chiefs when they suffered a 4-0 defeat at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg in their quarter-final first leg.

Manara is, however, adamant they will give a huge response in the second leg against Amakhosi and progress to the penultimate stage of the continental competition.

“I will be the last person to believe that this squad [Simba SC] has been eliminated from the Champions League. This Simba is going to shock Africa and the world,” Manara wrote on his Facebook page.

“We will be back at home with a resounding and an earthquake-like response and a big shock will hit those who are laughing at us now. Prepare psychologically for this early.

“Simba will qualify for the Champions League's semi-final.”

The 4-0 loss is the biggest Simba have suffered in the recent past despite facing big sides. In the group stage, Simba picked up surprising wins against Al Ahly and AS Vita and finished as the winners of the group.

At home, they drew 1-1 against Yanga SC in the first Mainland Premier League meeting in Dar es Salaam. The second meeting had to be postponed after disagreement emerged following the change of kick-off time.

Earlier, Manara had conceded Wekundu wa Msimbazi lost to Chiefs who were better than them on the day.

“We have lost to a team who were the best of the day,” Manara said. “We have played a very poor game and did not deserve to get anything from the game.

“We committed very many silly mistakes which deserved the humiliation we have received in Johannesburg but life must go on, we also have another 90 minutes to decide the destiny of the game in the return leg.”

Meanwhile, the club’s CEO Barbara Gonzalez asked for patience from their fans after the stumble in South Africa.

“I am asking for fans’ patience, if they [Chiefs] won 4-0 at home, we can also turn the tables at home, football is unpredictable, we only need to believe in ourselves and know we can do it, let us meet next week," she said.

Simba will host Amakhosi at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam next weekend.