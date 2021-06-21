The assistant coach maintains nothing has changed despite Yanga cutting their lead yet again to three points on Sunday

Simba SC assistant coach Selamani Matola has sent a warning to their rivals they will wrap up the Mainland Premier League title soon.

The Msimbazi-based giants produced a narrow 1-0 win against Polisi Tanzania at CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza over the weekend, which was enough to take them to 70 points at the peak of the table from 28 matches.

They are three points ahead of rivals Yanga SC, who pulled an incredible comeback to beat bottom-placed side Mwadui FC 3-2 on Sunday and also have three games in hand.

Despite Yanga cutting the lead to three points, Matola has told Goal nothing has changed from their target of sealing a record fourth straight title.

What has been said?

“It was important we win our match [against Polisi] and remember I had told you before the game, all we want to do is win the next three matches to be crowned champions, so nothing has changed, the target remains the same,” Matola told Goal.

“We don’t care about Yanga's result, we have our own matches to handle and that is where the focus is, but I am sure we will wrap the title in the next two matches, we will then be crowned.

“We don’t want to take the title to the end of the season, as Simba we want to focus on the domestic cup, we want to win the title and shift focus to the cup, we also want to defend the title, so I don’t know about the rivals, and what they want to achieve.”

On the game against Polisi, Matola said: “The most important thing is to get three points because by doing that, we are getting closer to defend the title that is why we must take every match seriously.”

Mozambican winger Luis Miquissone scored the solitary goal for the game through a well-calculated set piece in the 27th minute of the closely contested match, thereby enabling the reigning champions to keep peddling forward.

Up next, Simba will host Mbeya City at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday and after that they face their rivals Yanga SC on July 3.