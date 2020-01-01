Simba SC will not underrate Mtibwa Sugar in Mapinduzi Cup final - Kahata

Wekundu wa Msimbazi winger is keen on helping his side win the annual competition

Simba SC winger Francis Kahata is optimistic the team will win the Mapinduzi Cup this year.

The Mainland League side qualified for the finals after eliminating former champions Azam FC 3-2 in the shootout after a goalless draw in regular time. They will now play Mtibwa Sugar in the finals on Monday; the Sugar Millers defeated Yanga SC 4-2 in the semis during extra-time.

"Mtibwa are not an easy side, qualifying for the finals means they are a good side," Kahata stated.

"Eliminating Yanga SC speaks volumes about their ability, they are determined to win the competition as well and we will have to take them with all the seriousness it deserves. Our eyes are on the trophy and we hope to win it by the end of the day," he added.

Article continues below

Mtibwa have not defeated Simba in a league game since 2013 making the latter favourites.

"League and Cup competitions are two different things; Cups have surprises because it is a short term thing and every team wants to win it. We are not going to underrate Mtibwa," Kahata concluded.

The tournament is held annually in Zanzibar.