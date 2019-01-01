Simba SC will find it hard to beat Azam FC again - Aussems

The coach claims his charges should not be surprised if they fail to get positive result against their league opponents especially, after August's win

Simba SC head coach Patrick Aussems has admitted it would not be easy to get another win against Azam FC.

Simba managed a 4-2 win over Azam in the Community Shield in August and the Belgian tactician is aware of the big challenge they will face on October 23 during a Vodacom (VPL) meeting in Dar es Salaam.

“I have seen Azam since last season and found out they are a football giant in . We know them well and I know beating them twice will not be easy at all,” Aussems told Daily News.

Simba played three friendly matches during the international break, against FC of and Aigle Noir of Burundi, as well as against Tanzanian side Mashujaa FC.

The Msimbazi Reds won 1-0 against Bandari and Mashujaa before drawing 0-0 with the Burundian outfit, and Aussems explained the importance of those matches.

“Our main priority was to engage players who have not been featuring regularly,” added the coach.

“The results from the three matches also served to show our players that winning by big margins is not always guaranteed as we have used to winning matches with bigger scorelines.”

After four matches, Simba are leading the log and the Azam tie is tipped as their first real test of the season.

Azam and are unbeaten in their three matches so far and are second-placed.