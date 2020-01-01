Simba SC will fight to defend title – Dilunga assures fans

The striker calls on fans to continue supporting the club as they strive to give them another title at the end of the season

Simba SC striker Hassan Dilunga has assured fans they will fight to the end and make sure they retain the Mainland title.

The Tanzanian champions roared to a 3-0 win against Mtibwa Sugar on Tuesday with Dilunga notching one of the goals, while captain John Bocco and Mohammed Hussein were also on the scoresheet to silence the Morogoro-based side.

It was a positive response from Simba who had succumbed to a 1-0 defeat against JKT , and Dilunga has now assured fans they will not drop more points as they strive to win another league title.

“I have no secret concerning the good performance we displayed only we played as a team with one aim to win the game,” Dilunga is quoted by Daily News.

“Mtibwa Sugar is a quality side who beat us in the finals of Mapinduzi Cup in Zanzibar hence we agreed not to let them shine again over us.

“Our fans are the ones who keep us moving forward. They are always behind us regardless of the results of the game. We will continue to work hard and reap maximum three points in every match so as to defend the league title at the end of the season.”

Hussein, who also scored a beautiful goal on the day, said their game plan was to play with high intensity; a thing he said made them emerge winners.

“In football, sometimes you make mistakes and sometimes you get it right. After losing the past game, we had no other option but to retain morale among ourselves which in the end paid off positively,” Hussein said.

Up next, Simba face Lipuli FC at Samora Stadium in Iringa on Saturday with another chance to pocket three vital away points to stay glued at the top of the league pyramid.