Simba SC will continue to rotate squad for league matches – Aussems

The Belgian coach revels in the team’s rich squad and says he will continue to rotate the same for future league matches

Simba SC coach Patrick Aussems has stated he will continue to rotate his squad based on the nature of opponents they face in the Mainland .

So far, the Msimbazi Street Reds are topping the 20-team league table with 12 points from four outings, winning all of their matches to maintain unbeaten run and on the good path to defending the title.

Simba’s seriousness for the season’s title is very clear and they managed to conquer the Lake Zone, where they reaped all six points from the wins over Kagera Sugar and Biashara United.

Simba trounced Kagera Sugar 3-0 before ending Biashara United resistance with a comfortable 2-0 win on Sunday.

“All the players I have are competent and is why I am not afraid to do rotation basing on the nature of opponents and pitch,” Aussems is quoted by Daily News.

Additionally, the coach said he was pleased to retreat from the Lake Zone with essential six points despite their final game against Biashara United being played on what he said a bad pitch.

“Usually, I find it tough to play on these kinds of pitches because we deprive our fans an opportunity to watch entertaining football.”

He added in response to the poor state of the pitch, they were compelled to play long balls since it was impossible to showcase their common football display, saying they are happy to return to Dar es Salaam and play in good arenas.

Asked to comment on the performance of Miraj Athuman, who scored the second goal on the day, Aussems said he never comments on individual player work rate since teamwork is all that matters most.

“[Athuman] played up front and he scored meaning that he executed his job well,” he noted.

Simba will next face Lipuli FC in a league match on October 31.