Simba SC will bring in quality players from around Africa - Mazingisa

The official is keen on getting the players recommended by the technical bench ahead of the June transfer window

Simba SC are already setting up plans for the June transfer window, where they are intending to strengthen the team for next season.

The 20-time champions are currently on top of their game and are leading the Mainland League table with 65 points after 25 matches. The club's CEO Senzo Mazingisa has revealed Wekundu wa Msimbazi are targeting a better run on the continent.

"The coach [Sven Vandenbroeck] has already pointed out specific areas that need to be improved," Mazingisa is quoted by Mwanaspoti.

"We have identified our targets and analyze our budget to see if we can afford to bring them to the team. We want to sign players from all over the continent; the players who can help on improving the team to ensure we perform better in Caf assignments."

The official has also expressed his delight with the impact Mozambiqan striker Luis Miquissone has had on the team since joining in the last transfer window.

"I am delighted with my contribution to the signing of the player and the good thing is that he has really helped us in the attacking department. We will bring players who have the qualities' like Luis' or even better.

"I usually don't talk about individual players, but everybody has seen what [Luis] has done. If it is about criticizing and sharpening players, that is the technical bench's job," Mazingisa concluded.

The next league assignment for Simba will be against second-placed Azam FC.