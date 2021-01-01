'Simba SC were lucky because they were to suffer' - Yanga SC after Kariakoo Derby cancellation

Timu ya Wananchi refused to play after the match was pushed forward by two hours

Yanga SC are confident they will "serve Simba SC the justice they deserve" despite the cancellation of their Tanzania Mainland League match at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Saturday.

The highly anticipated Kariakoo Derby pitting the two sides against each other was called off after Team ya Wananchi refused to abide by the impromptu changes by the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) which pushed the match forward by two hours.

The 27-time league champions felt it was not fair and opted against playing and walked away. However, they still remain optimistic of playing their opponents on a future date.

"We thank the fans, members, and all the Young Africans SC supporters for filling the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in readiness for the game against Simba," Wananchi posted on their official social media platforms.

"[Simba] are lucky because they were going to suffer. Wananchi relax, justice might be delayed but eventually it will be served."

Shukrani kwa Mashabiki, Wanachama na Wapenzi wa Young Africans Sc kwa kujitokeza kwenye uwanja wa Benjamin Mkapa, kwenye mchezo wetu wa leo dhidi ya Simba Sc.



Bahati yao maana leo walikuwa wanakufa nyingi, Tulieni #wananchi haki inaweza kuchelewa lakini haiwezi kupotea 🔰💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/EbLWxJCAnx — Young Africans SC (@yangasc1935) May 8, 2021

On Saturday after the changes in the kick-off time, the former champions felt it was unprofessional and they challenged the TFF to stick to guidelines and rules set.

"The Yanga management is disappointed with the pushing forward of the game against Simba from 5 pm to 7 pm," read a statement obtained by Goal.

"The changes are against the rules; article 15 (10) of the rules governing the game in the country states 'any changes regarding the kick-off should be communicated to both teams 24 hours earlier.'

"Yanga management will not agree on the kick-off time communicated and will honour the initial time, 5 pm.

"The management has further challenged the TFF to run the league in accordance with the set rules and guidelines."

True to their word, the team entered the pitch and warmed up, preparing to play at 17:00.

They then selected their starting xi for the game, who were Metacha Mnata, Adeyum Saleh, Shomari Kibwana, Bakari Mwamnyeto, Abdallah Shaibu, Mukoko Tonombe, Faisal Salum, Tuisila Kisinda, Saidi Ntibazonkiza, Yacouba Songne, and Michael Sarpong.

However, there were no match officials and the opponents, who had opted to abide by the time changes.

With Yanga standing their ground, the organisers had no alternative but to communicate the game had been postponed.