Simba SC wary of 'wounded buffalo' JKT Tanzania

The defending champions are aiming at getting their third straight win on Sunday away in Dodoma

Simba SC spokesperson Haji Manara is anticipating a tough game away to JKT in the top tier scheduled for Sunday.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi are aiming at making it three wins in a row after 4-0 and 3-0 wins, over Biashara United and Gwambina FC, respectively. The 21-time champions come into the match against the Dodoma-based side as favourites but the official expects a tricky encounter nevertheless.

"JKT are just from a [1-0] defeat away at Coastal Union and will be aiming at getting something from Simba," Manara told Azam TV.

"Yes, JKT are a good team, we all know that, and also sometimes the pitches we play on are not good enough which also poses another challenge to us. However, we are prepared to overcome those challenges and go all the way to getting a win on Sunday.

"JKT will be like a wounded buffalo and we are not going to underrate them at all, we will push harder for a win and I am optimistic we will get it.

"The technical bench is aware of the challenges of playing away, but they have assured me they have laid tactics and plan to ensure we return home with maximum points."

The club official has also explained why the team had to go to Dodoma by road as opposed to flight.

"Our fans in Morogoro wanted to have a look at the team and interact with the players," Manara continued.

"This is a team for fans and we have to give them what they want. So the team left on Friday for Morogoro where players will have a session before leaving for Dodoma on Saturday. They will have another session there in preparations for the game against the hosts."

On Friday, Dodoma Jiji FC managed to get their fourth win this season after defeating Ruvu Shooting 2-0.

The administrative side conceded the opener on the half-hour mark when goalkeeper Hussein Abdallah miskicked his kick and it fell kindly for Cleophace Mkandala, who had an easy time guiding the ball into an empty net from about 40 yards out.

Eight minutes later, it was 2-0 in favour of the hosts. This time around, the defenders were caught napping and a cross from Anwar Jabir fell at the feet of the unmarked Jamal Mtegeta who managed to find the back of the net.