Simba SC vs Yanga SC: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Msimbazi giants will be targeting to set a record in the history of the top-flight when they take on their sworn rivals at Mkapa

Simba SC will make history in the Mainland Premier League if they manage to beat rivals Yanga SC in the Kariakoo derby at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Saturday.

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi under coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa, will be crowned champions for the fourth season in a row, with four matches to spare if they pick maximum points from the rescheduled fixture.

No team in the history of the league has ever achieved four titles in a row but Simba with 73 points from 29 matches are a game away from achieving the fete and they could celebrate it in front of their bitter rivals.

However, if Yanga manages to pull a win or a draw, then they will delay Simba’s celebrations to next week when they face KMC FC at the same venue.

Game Simba SC vs Yanga SC Date Saturday, July 3, 2021 Time 17:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Tanzania, the game will be LIVE on Azam TV.

Squads & Team News

Position Simba SC squad Goalkeepers Ally Juma, Aishi Manula, and Beno Kakolanya. Defenders Shomari Kapombe, Joash Onyango, David Kameta, Hussein Mohamed, Gadiel Michael, Erasto Nyoni, Pascal Wawa, Kennedy Juma, Ibrahim Mohamed. Midfielders Chris Mugalu, Bernard Morrison, Mzamiru Yassin, Hassan Dilunga, Clatous Chama, Luis Miquissone, Larry Bwalya, Said Juma, Taddeo Lwanga. Forwards Miraji Athuman, Ibrahim Ajibu, John Bocco, Meddie Kagere, Charles Ilamfia, and Perfect Chikwende.

Simba assistant coach Selemani Matola has stressed the importance of the fixture and insisted they are going for the title in front of their rivals.

“It will be sweet and nice if we get the title against Yanga,” Matola told Goal. “We want to win it [the trophy] in front of them [Yanga] and I know we will achieve our mission.”

The Msimbazi giants have all their players available except for suspended Jonas Mkude, who is yet to be cleared by the disciplinary committee after skipping training.

Probable XI for Simba SC: Manula, Onyango, Kapombe, Wawa, Hussein, Lwanga, Bwalya, Mzamiru, Bocco, Mugalu, Miquissone.

Position Yanga SC squad Goalkeepers Farouk Shikhalo, Metacha Mnata, and Ramadhani Kabwili. Defenders Kibwana Shomari, Yassin Mustafa, Adeyum Saneh, Lamine Moro, Bakari Mwamnyeto, Said Ali, Dickson Job, Fiston Abdoul, Hassan Mwamba, Mustapha Abdul, Hamadi Shaban, Ali Kipande, Mohamed Malende, and Feisal Abdallah. Midfielders Harouna Niyonzima, Abdul Makame, Mukoko Tonombe, Mapinduzi Balama, Juma Mahadhi, Tuisila Kisinda, Yacoub Songne, and Waziri Junior. Forwards Ditram Nchimbi, Deus Kaseke, Michael Sarpong, and Said Ntibanzonzika.

Yanga have received a huge boost ahead of the derby with striker Fiston Abdoul Razak declaring himself fit to start after returning from injury.

However, the Jangwani giants will miss the services of four players - Abdalah Shaibu ‘Ninja’, Yassin Mustapha, and Balama Mapinduzi, who are out injured while captain Lamine Moro, goalkeeper Metacha Mnata and striker Michael Sarpong will miss out on disciplinary grounds.

Mnata’s absence means Kenyan custodian Farouk Shikhalo will start in the derby.

Probable XI for Yanga SC: Shikhalo, Kibwana, Adeyum, Dickson Job, Mwamnyeto (c), Mauya, Sarpong, Feisal, Nchimbi, Kaseke, Songne.