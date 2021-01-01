Simba SC vs Yanga SC: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Msimbazi giants will move seven points clear at the top of the table if they beat their Jangwani rivals in the Kariakoo derby

Simba SC will host sworn rivals Yanga SC in the Tanzania Mainland Premier League Kariakoo Derby hoping to win the game and close in on winning their 22nd crown.

For Timu ya Wananchi, they have been inconsistent of late and they need a win at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium to keep alive their hopes of snatching the title from the Msimbazi giants.

Simba have already taken control of the 18-team league table following a run of nine straight wins after their success in the Caf Champions League, which saw them reach the quarter-finals, and victory against their rivals will stretch their lead at the top to seven points with nine matches remaining to end the season.

Game Simba SC vs Yanga SC Date Saturday, May 08, 2021 Time 17:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Tanzania, the game will be LIVE on TV.

Tanzania TV channel Online stream Azam TV NONE

Outside {Tanzania) TV channel Online stream Azam TV NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Simba SC squad Goalkeepers Aishi Manula, Beno Kakolanya, Ally Salim Juma. Defenders Shomari Kapombe, Joash Onyango, Pascal Wawa, Ibrahim Ame, Erasto Nyoni, Peter Muduhwa, Kennedy Juma, Gadiel Michael, Mohamed Hussein. Midfielders Tadeo Lwanga, Jonas Mkude, Larry Bwalya, Said Ndemla, Mzamiru Yassin, Luis Miquissone, Hassan Dilunga, Francis Kahata, Ibrahim Ajibu, Clatous Chama, Bernard Morrison. Forwards Meddie Kagere, Athumani Miraji, Chris Mugalu, and John Bocco.

The reigning champions have no injury concerns and players have promised to beat their rivals after three recent unsuccessful attempts in the league.

Zambian midfielder Clatous Chama who has scored seven goals in 25 matches for Simba and managing 13 assists told the club’s official website: “We need a win to put ourselves in a good position to secure the league title this season as our goal is set for the start of the season."

On the other hand, Mugalu, who has scored six league goals in this campaign, said; “We are going to make adequate preparations and those players who will get a chance to represent the team in the match will fight hard enough so that we can get the victory that is possible.”

Probable XI for Simba SC: Manula, Kapombe, Hussein, Onyango, Wawa, Lwanga, Mkude, Chama, Miquissone, Bocco, Kagere.

Position Yanga SC squad Goalkeepers Farouk Shikhalo, Metacha Mnata, Ramadhani Kabwili. Defenders Dickson Job, Ally Ally, Nadir Ali, Abdallah Shaibu, Bakari Nondo, Lamine Moro, Eric Rutanga, Mapinduzi Balama Adeyum Saleh, Dickson Job. Midfielders Said Juma, Haruna Niyonzima, Feisal Salum, Carlinhos, Deus Kaseke, Salum Telela, Mukoko Tonombe, Abdallah Shaibu. Forwards Farid Mussa, Tuisila Kisinda, Yacoube Songne, Michael Sarpong, Waziri Junior, Matheo Simon, Emmanuel Martin, Ditram Nchimbi, Fiston Abdul Razak.

Tuisila Kisinda and Dickson Job are fit again to be involved in the derby, while Mukoko Tonombe, Michael Sarpong, and Feisal Salum are expected to be back after serving their suspension.

However, Yanga will miss the services of their two key players - Carlos Carlinhos and Yusuf Mustapha – who are both out injured.

On Friday, Yanga team doctor Shecky Mngazija confirmed to Goal the two players have already been allowed to leave camp as they start treatment for their various injuries.

“Carlos [Carlinhos] will miss the derby as we have asked him to stay out of action for two weeks after he picked an injury,” Mngazija told Goal. “The MRI report has indicated he has a swollen leg and his treatment will take a period of two weeks, so he will not be available for the derby.”

On Mustapha, Mngizija said: “He has also shown great improvement since picking his injury but will not be ready to face Simba, we don’t want to rush him into the game, we have given him a few weeks to return fit and stronger.”

This will be a huge blow to Yanga and Carlinhos, who also missed the first meeting between the two sides as they battled to a 1-1 draw.

Probable XI for Yanga SC: Shikhalo, Kibwana, Adeyum, Job, Tonombe, Kaseke, Ntibanzokiza, Abdul Razak, Nchimbi, Songne.