Simba SC vs Yanga SC: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Simba SC will host sworn rivals Yanga SC in the Tanzania Mainland Premier League Kariakoo Derby hoping to win the game and close in on winning their 22nd crown.
For Timu ya Wananchi, they have been inconsistent of late and they need a win at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium to keep alive their hopes of snatching the title from the Msimbazi giants.
Simba have already taken control of the 18-team league table following a run of nine straight wins after their success in the Caf Champions League, which saw them reach the quarter-finals, and victory against their rivals will stretch their lead at the top to seven points with nine matches remaining to end the season.
|Game
|Simba SC vs Yanga SC
|Date
|Saturday, May 08, 2021
|Time
|17:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Tanzania, the game will be LIVE on TV.
|Tanzania TV channel
|Online stream
|Azam TV
|NONE
|Outside {Tanzania) TV channel
|Online stream
|Azam TV
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Simba SC squad
|Goalkeepers
|Aishi Manula, Beno Kakolanya, Ally Salim Juma.
|Defenders
|Shomari Kapombe, Joash Onyango, Pascal Wawa, Ibrahim Ame, Erasto Nyoni, Peter Muduhwa, Kennedy Juma, Gadiel Michael, Mohamed Hussein.
|Midfielders
|Tadeo Lwanga, Jonas Mkude, Larry Bwalya, Said Ndemla, Mzamiru Yassin, Luis Miquissone, Hassan Dilunga, Francis Kahata, Ibrahim Ajibu, Clatous Chama, Bernard Morrison.
|Forwards
|Meddie Kagere, Athumani Miraji, Chris Mugalu, and John Bocco.
The reigning champions have no injury concerns and players have promised to beat their rivals after three recent unsuccessful attempts in the league.
Zambian midfielder Clatous Chama who has scored seven goals in 25 matches for Simba and managing 13 assists told the club’s official website: “We need a win to put ourselves in a good position to secure the league title this season as our goal is set for the start of the season."
On the other hand, Mugalu, who has scored six league goals in this campaign, said; “We are going to make adequate preparations and those players who will get a chance to represent the team in the match will fight hard enough so that we can get the victory that is possible.”
Probable XI for Simba SC: Manula, Kapombe, Hussein, Onyango, Wawa, Lwanga, Mkude, Chama, Miquissone, Bocco, Kagere.
|Position
|Yanga SC squad
|Goalkeepers
|Farouk Shikhalo, Metacha Mnata, Ramadhani Kabwili.
|Defenders
|Dickson Job, Ally Ally, Nadir Ali, Abdallah Shaibu, Bakari Nondo, Lamine Moro, Eric Rutanga, Mapinduzi Balama Adeyum Saleh, Dickson Job.
|Midfielders
|Said Juma, Haruna Niyonzima, Feisal Salum, Carlinhos, Deus Kaseke, Salum Telela, Mukoko Tonombe, Abdallah Shaibu.
|Forwards
|Farid Mussa, Tuisila Kisinda, Yacoube Songne, Michael Sarpong, Waziri Junior, Matheo Simon, Emmanuel Martin, Ditram Nchimbi, Fiston Abdul Razak.
Tuisila Kisinda and Dickson Job are fit again to be involved in the derby, while Mukoko Tonombe, Michael Sarpong, and Feisal Salum are expected to be back after serving their suspension.
However, Yanga will miss the services of their two key players - Carlos Carlinhos and Yusuf Mustapha – who are both out injured.
On Friday, Yanga team doctor Shecky Mngazija confirmed to Goal the two players have already been allowed to leave camp as they start treatment for their various injuries.
“Carlos [Carlinhos] will miss the derby as we have asked him to stay out of action for two weeks after he picked an injury,” Mngazija told Goal. “The MRI report has indicated he has a swollen leg and his treatment will take a period of two weeks, so he will not be available for the derby.”
On Mustapha, Mngizija said: “He has also shown great improvement since picking his injury but will not be ready to face Simba, we don’t want to rush him into the game, we have given him a few weeks to return fit and stronger.”
This will be a huge blow to Yanga and Carlinhos, who also missed the first meeting between the two sides as they battled to a 1-1 draw.
Probable XI for Yanga SC: Shikhalo, Kibwana, Adeyum, Job, Tonombe, Kaseke, Ntibanzokiza, Abdul Razak, Nchimbi, Songne.
Match Preview
Despite their good record in the league, Simba have not defeated Yanga in their recent three league assignments and have lost once and drawn the remaining two games.
Mnyama have conceded just 10 goals this season and will be up against Wananchi who have the second-best attack having scored 41 goals.
Burundi international Saido Ntibanzokiza has played just 453 minutes since joining Yanga, but has scored three goals and it will be interesting to see how he performs in his first derby.
Wekundu wa Msimbazi have the best attack in the division as they have managed to score 58 goals with John Bocco, Meddie Kagere, Luis Miquissone, and Chama scoring 35 goals each.
On their part, Yanga have conceded 17 goals this season which gives Mnyama a chance and Wananchi will have to be organised at the back to avoid conceding.
This will be the first derby for both coaches – Simba’s Didier Gomes Da Rosa, who joined the team on January 24 following the exit of Belgian Sven Vandenbroeck, and Yanga’s Nasreddine Nabi, who was appointed on April 23 after the club moved to sack Burundian Cedric Kaze owing to a series of poor performances.
Da Rosa has so far led Simba in 10 league matches without losing a single game, winning eight and drawing two matches - against Azam FC and Tanzania Prisons - both played at Mkapa Stadium.
On the continental scene, Da Rosa set a record with Simba after he guided them to the Champions League quarter-finals from a tough Group A, which also had African champions Al Ahly from Egypt, AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Al Merrikh of Sudan.
For Nabi, he has only been able to oversee one match since he took charge of the Jangwani giants – the 1-0 win against Tanzania Prisons in the domestic Cup – as he was not able to handle the team in the 1-0 league defeat against Azam FC owing to his paperwork which was not ready.
During the first meeting, Simba needed an 86th-minute goal from Kenya defender Joash Onyango to snatch a late draw after Yanga had taken a deserved lead through a penalty converted by striker Michael Sarpong in the 25th minute.
While Simba are top of the 18-team table with 61 points from 25 games, Yanga are second with 57 from 28 outings.