Simba SC vs Mbeya City: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi will move six points clear at the top of the table if they beat the Mbeya-based side at Mkapa Stadium

Simba SC will move six points clear at the top of the Mainland Premier League table if they manage to beat Mbeya City at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Tuesday.

The Msimbazi-based giants produced a narrow 1-0 win against Polisi Tanzania at CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza over the weekend, which was enough to take them to 70 points at the peak of the table from 28 matches.

They are three points ahead of rivals Yanga SC, who pulled an incredible comeback to beat bottom-placed side Mwadui FC 3-2 on Sunday and also have three games in hand.

A win against the Mbeya-based side will increase their chances of setting history by winning the title for the fourth straight season in a row.

Game Simba SC vs Mbeya City Date Tuesday, June 22, 2021 Time 16:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Tanzania, the game will be LIVE on Azam TV.

Tanzania TV channel Online stream Azam TV NONE

Outside Tanzania, the game will be LIVE on Azam TV.

Outside (Tanzania) TV channel Online stream Azam TV NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Simba SC squad Goalkeepers Ally Juma, Aishi Manula, and Beno Kakolanya. Defenders Shomari Kapombe, Joash Onyango, David Kameta, Hussein Mohamed, Gadiel Michael, Erasto Nyoni, Pascal Wawa, Kennedy Juma, Ibrahim Mohamed. Midfielders Chris Mugalu, Bernard Morrison, Mzamiru Yassin, Hassan Dilunga, Clatous Chama, Luis Miquissone, Larry Bwalya, Said Juma, Taddeo Lwanga. Forwards Miraji Athuman, Ibrahim Ajibu, John Bocco, Meddie Kagere, Charles Ilamfia, and Perfect Chikwende.

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi have received a major boost with midfielder Clatous Chama returning to the squad after missing the last four matches owing to family issues.

The Zambian star, who lost his wife at the start of the month and was allowed to travel home, was among the players, who trained in Dar es Salaam on Monday ahead of the game.

Meanwhile, suspended midfielder Jonas Mkude will not be available as well as Ibrahim Ajibu, who is sorting out family problems.

Probable XI for Simba SC: Manula, Onyango, Kapombe, Wawa, Hussein, Lwanga, Bwalya, Mzamiru, Bocco, Mugalu, Miquissone.

Position Mbeya City squad Goalkeepers Haroun Mandanda, Faustino Kamaranda, and Castro Mhagama. Defenders Lameck Kanyonga, Hassan Mwasapali, Mpoki Mwakinyuke, Keneth Kunambi, Baraka Mtafya, Rolland Msonjo, Samson Madeleke, Babilas Chitemba, Samuel John, and Rashid Mchelenga. Midfielders Edgar Mbembela, Abdul Suleiman, Rehani Kibingu, Ibrahimu Selemani, George Sangija, and Taro Donald. Forwards Kelvin John, Kibu Prosper, Paston Chigala, Herbert Lukindo, and Hamisi Thabiti.

Mbeya will likely maintain the same squad that did duty against Yanga when they lost 3-2 in their last league assignment on Sunday.

Probable XI for Mbeya City: Mandanda, Kunambi, Mwakinyuke, Mwasa, Shemvuni, Mohamed, Ibrahimu, Sangija, Liuzio, Kibu, Lukindo.