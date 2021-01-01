“I've been praying for this encounter’ – Twitter reacts to Simba SC vs Kaizer Chiefs clash

Wekundu wa Msimbazi will travel to South Africa for the first leg battle before hosting Amakhosi in mid-May at Benjamin Mkapa

The Caf Champions League final quarter-final clash pitting Simba SC of Tanzania and Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa against each other, has drawn mixed reactions with several fans on Twitter, describing it as "‘the clash we have been waiting for".

After their impressive display in the group stage which saw them top their group with 13 points, the Msimbazi giants were drawn to face the Premier Soccer League giants Amakhosi in the last eight.

The Tanzanian champions will travel south for the first leg tie that is expected to be played on May 14 or15 before the second leg encounter to be hosted on May 21 or 22.

Simba had an impressive run in the group stage, and topped a tough pool that included African champions Al Ahly, AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Al Merrikh of Sudan.

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi finished the group engagements with four wins, one defeat, and a draw and finished two points ahead of the reigning champions, the Red Devils.

On the other hand, Amakhosi made it through to the knockout stage after finishing second in Group C where they faced Wydad AC, Horoya AC, and Petro Atletico, and the Gavin Hunt-led charges managed nine points after picking up two wins, three draws, and a loss.

The draw also saw Al Ahly handed Mamelodi Sundowns as opponents, MC Alger will meet Wydad Casablanca, while CR Belouizdad of Algeria will square off against Tunisian giants Esperance.

Below is how Twitter reacted to the first-ever meeting between Simba and Chiefs in the African competition.

CAF Champions League Semi Finals

SF1: MC Alger/Wydad Casablanca vs Kaizer Chiefs/Simba SC

SF2: CR Belouizdad/Esperance vs Al Ahly/Mamelodi Sundowns#CAFCLDraw — Daniel N Wahome (@MistaWahome) April 30, 2021

Simba SC will meet Amakhosi in CAF Champions League

Mo Fire — kenyatta otieno (@stuttistician) April 30, 2021

Them: Atleast we have a chance to play in the Semi-formal



Simba SC: pic.twitter.com/kHjBdqoKoR — BlackChristianGrey (@Doncheez2) April 30, 2021

Quarterfinal lineup. #CAFCL



Kaizer Chiefs 🇿🇦 vs 🇹🇿 Simba

CR Belouizdad 🇩🇿 vs 🇹🇳 Esperance

MC Alger 🇩🇿 vs 🇲🇦 Wydad

Al Ahly 🇪🇬 vs 🇿🇦 Sundowns



First leg: May 14-15

Second leg: May 21-22 pic.twitter.com/TW3QUH87d1 — Usher Komugisha (@UsherKomugisha) April 30, 2021

Finally Simba Chips will get to experience the he Mighty Kaizer Chiefs💛🖤✌️🇿🇦...... Kaizer Chiefs will go through to the competition 's semi-final stage✌️✌️✌️✌️✌️✌️✌️✌️✌️✌️✌️✌️✌️✌️✌️ pic.twitter.com/90uJ5Mjm3H — MORONGWA (@MORONGW97287258) April 30, 2021

Easy game for Mnyama no doubt we are in semi final and for this way i see Simba in Final #NguvuMoja 💪🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/TXwXTfVtnM — 🕸🦂South Boy🕸🦂 (@LalykillerJr) April 30, 2021

Soweto Giants going to eat these Simba with a Raja in it. pic.twitter.com/83bGW90c1F — CAFCL Semi Finalists Already! (@GuyKhosi) April 30, 2021

Heavy weight battle of the motor mouths fans. Simba have performed better so far in the CAF Campaign but for Kaizer Chiefs anything is possible, beating Sundowns and losing to Chippa in the next game.... pic.twitter.com/g2K7h8OaHE — MichaelMwebe (@MichaelMwebe) April 30, 2021

We welcome Simba draw, all i wanted was Mamelodi Sundowns or Al Ahly. Anyway we'll meet along the way, all the best to the Glamour Boys. #Amakhosi4Life 💛✌🏿#CAFCL #TotalCAFCL pic.twitter.com/wdPlbTMhCe — Brown skin girl (@Abo11622959) April 30, 2021

Very interesting draw.. Al Ahly - Mamelodi Sundowns again.. Simba with a historic chance of going to the semi final by avoiding a North African team and playing against a talented but inexperienced Kaizer Chiefs side. #TotalCAFCL — Abdul Musa - عبدالقادر موسى (@PepJunior1) April 30, 2021

Imagine losing to a team called Simba in 2021.. pic.twitter.com/3cVcQ0OVby — Mshana ka Brutus&Mjapan (@Khaye84) April 30, 2021

Here we go https://t.co/ovocm4SZRk — Mussa Simba 🦁 (@SimbaMuu) April 30, 2021

We are playing Simba SC in the QF, and will play the winner between Esperance and Belouizdad on the Semis.



I couldn't have asked for a better draw. — Vince... Male... (@Vince_Male) April 30, 2021

Am so happy to play the AMAKHOSI coz their colours look like YANGA — MR Seiya (@babaclarissa) April 30, 2021

It will be tough matches but am sure Simba will face Wydad in semi final...but good luck to you too — paco (@iampaco1604) April 30, 2021

I was trashing @SimbaSC_EN the other day. Eish — Dr Kgafela Setae🇿🇦 (@kolopoki1) April 30, 2021

I see, withatha kancane Simba SC. Be careful of that Club, they might make your Club's Champions League quarterfinals a nightmare. pic.twitter.com/XQ7L8TMEwT — T.S 🇿🇦 (@TS_Mbongwa) April 30, 2021

We going to eat them easily



Kaizer Chiefs vs Simba SC#CAFCL

#TotalCAFCL pic.twitter.com/ioQdtAY5EY — Tshikani Skhokho Nyambi (@SkhokhoNyambi) April 30, 2021

I’m a Simba SC & Amakhosi fan!

😭😭😭😢😢 pic.twitter.com/lZnH0DaS9G — Bra Kunge (@kungiwe) April 30, 2021