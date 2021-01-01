Simba SC vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

The battle to secure a spot in the last four of Africa's premier club competition resumes between Amakhosi and the Reds of Msimbazi

Kaizer Chiefs will be looking to complete their march into the Caf Champions League semi-finals while Simba SC are keen to perform a big comeback when the two sides meet in a quarter-final, second leg match at Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium on Saturday.

Following Chiefs 4-0 victory in the first leg seven days ago, they carry a huge advantage going into this clash in Dar es Salaam.

But Simba have previously overturned a 4-0 deficit in this competition and would be confident of doing that again.

Chiefs are seeking to continue making history in this competition by getting into the semi-finals for the first time ever while Simba reached the last four of the 1974 edition when the tournament was still known as the African Cup of Champions Clubs.

Game Simba SC vs Kaizer Chiefs Date Saturday, May 22 Time 15:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel https://www.facebook.com/CAFCLCC