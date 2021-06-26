Simba SC vs Azam FC: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Msimbazi giants will be eying to reach a second straight domestic cup final when they take on the 'Ice-cream Makers'

Simba SC will continue with their chase to clinch a double when they face Azam FC in the semi-finals of the FA Cup on Saturday.

The Msimbazi giants are already on course to retain the Mainland Premier League title for a record fourth season in a row as they have opened a six-point gap at the summit of the 18-team table and they need one win from their remaining matches to achieve the fete.

However, they will now shift their focus to the domestic cup where they have a fixture against the ‘Ice-cream Makers’ at Majimaji Stadium in Songea, Ruvuma.

Game Simba SC vs Azam FC Date Saturday, June 26, 2021 Time 15:30 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Tanzania, the game will be LIVE on Azam TV.

Tanzania TV channel Online stream Azam TV NONE

Outside Tanzania, the game will be LIVE on Azam TV.

Outside (Tanzania) TV channel Online stream Azam TV NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Simba SC squad Goalkeepers Ally Juma, Aishi Manula, and Beno Kakolanya. Defenders Shomari Kapombe, Joash Onyango, David Kameta, Hussein Mohamed, Gadiel Michael, Erasto Nyoni, Pascal Wawa, Kennedy Juma, Ibrahim Mohamed. Midfielders Chris Mugalu, Bernard Morrison, Mzamiru Yassin, Hassan Dilunga, Clatous Chama, Luis Miquissone, Larry Bwalya, Said Juma, Taddeo Lwanga. Forwards Miraji Athuman, Ibrahim Ajibu, John Bocco, Meddie Kagere, Charles Ilamfia, and Perfect Chikwende.

After coming on a second-half substitute against Mbeya City in their last league duel, midfielder Clatous Chama is set to start his first match after almost a month.

Simba coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa confirmed to Goal the Zambian midfielder was given 30 minutes against Mbeya to build on his fitness and he will be in contention to start against Azam.

“Chama is a player every coach would love to have in his squad,” Da Rosa told Goal. “He can play in all dimensions when given the chance and I decided to give him 30 minutes against Mbeya to check on his fitness.

“For sure, he will be available for the Azam game, he will likely start because he is now fresh and ready to drive the team forward.”

Simba will, however, miss the services of midfielder Jonas Mkude, who is serving a club suspension after missing training without permission and striker Chris Mugalu, who picked an injury during their last league match against Polisi Tanzania.

Probable XI for Simba SC: Manula, Onyango, Kapombe, Wawa, Hussein, Lwanga, Bwalya, Mzamiru, Bocco, Mugalu, Miquissone.

Position Azam FC squad Goalkeepers Mathias Kigonya, David Mapigano, and Benedict Haule. Defenders Emmanuel Charles, Norvatus Dismas, Aggrey Morris, Nicholas Wadada, Yakubu Mohamed, Daniel Amoah, Abdul Omary, Bruce Kangwa, and Pascal Msundo. Midfielders Awesu Awesu, Mudathir Abbas, Frank Domayo, and Ally Niyonzima, and Salum Abubakar. Forwards Ayoub Lyanga, Iddy Nado, Prince Dube, Obrey Chirwa,Platini Mionzinzi, Richard Djo Never Tigere, and Alain Akono.

Azam have confirmed top striker Prince Dube will be in action against Simba.

The club’s assistant coach Vivier Bahati revealed Dube was rested during their league match against Namungo FC at the Kassim Majaliwa Stadium in Mtwara last Monday, to recuperate and also to give a chance to other players to feature in the game.

He also missed out in their games against Gwambina, which Azam won 4-1 at the Azam Complex in Chamazi, Dar es Salaam.

“We decided to rest him [Dube] to give other strikers in the team a chance to showcase what they are capable of doing and I believe that on Saturday, all of them will be ready to play,” Bahati said.

Probable XI for Azam FC: Kigonya, Wadada, Kangwa, Morris, Amoah, Raphael, Lyanga, Mudathir, Monzinzi, Dube, Abubakar.