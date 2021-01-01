Simba SC vs AS Vita Club: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Simba SC will host AS Vita at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam aiming at getting a point to confirm their place in the last eight of the Caf Champions League on Saturday.
For the Democratic Republic of the Congo side, to sustain their slim chances of advancing from Group A, they have no alternative but to win the game.
Simba won the first meeting between the two sides played in Kinshasa 1-0 two years ago, they also beat the Black Dolphins 2-1 in Dar es Salaam during the same competition.
Despite being in a tough Group A alongside defending champions Al Ahly, AS Vita, and Al Merrikh, Wekundu wa Msimbazi have not conceded any goal and have managed to score five in the four matches they have played in the group.
|Game
|Simba SC vs AS Vita Club
|Date
|Saturday, April 03, 2021
|Time
|16:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Tanzania, the game will be LIVE on TV.
|Tanzania TV channel
|Online stream
|Azam TV
|NONE
|Outside {Tanzania) TV channel
|Online stream
|Azam TV
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Simba SC squad
|Goalkeepers
|Aishi Manula, Beno Kakolanya, Ally Salim Juma.
|Defenders
|Shomari Kapombe, Joash Onyango, Pascal Wawa, Ibrahim Ame, Erasto Nyoni, Peter Muduhwa, Kennedy Juma, Gadiel Michael, Mohamed Hussein.
|Midfielders
|Tadeo Lwanga, Jonas Mkude, Larry Bwalya, Said Ndemla, Mzamiru Yassin, Luis Miquissone, Hassan Dilunga, Francis Kahata, Ibrahim Ajibu, Clatous Chama, Bernard Morrison.
|Forwards
|Meddie Kagere, Athumani Miraji, Chris Mugalu, and John Bocco.
As confirmed by assistant coach Selemani Matola, Wekundu wa Msimbazi have every player fit and available for selection.
Ivorian defender Pascal Wawa is also available for selection after missing the 3-0 win over Al Merrikh owing to suspension while striker John Bocco has also recovered from injury and could play a part.
Matola insists it will be a tough match but he is optimistic the group leaders will get a positive outcome.
“This is a Champions League match and there is no easy team,” Matola told Goal on Friday. “And for us to make it to the quarter-finals we have no alternative but to get a positive outcome and we are prepared to ensure it happens.
“All players are available for the match and we thank God for that. Everyone is fit and in the camp which gives us a massive chance of winning the game.”
Probable XI for Simba SC: Manula, Kapombe, Hussein, Onyango, Wawa, Lwanga, Chama, Mkude, Miquissone, Morrisson, Bocco.
|Position
|AS Vita Club squad
|Goalkeepers
|Omossola Medjo, Landu.
|Defenders
|Luzolo Sita, Ousmane Adama Outtara, Wango Mbabu, Djuma Shabani, Patou Ebunga Simbi.
|Midfielders
|Masasi Obenza, Zemanga Soze, Merveille Wamba, Ricky Tulengi, Makabi Lilepo, Mumbere Mbusa, Sidi Yacoub.
|Forwards
|Fiston Mayele, Ducapel Moloko, Erick Wabantu Kabwe.
The Congolese giants have no injury problems in their squad and will field their strongest team possible to face the Msimbazi giants.
Ahead of the clash, AS Vita coach Florent Ibenge spoke of how Simba have made huge strides since the last time the two sides faced off in 2019, and further labelled them as among the best teams in Africa at the moment, but promised to fight to the end to get a win from the game.
“First of all I want to say I am happy to be here again, and I am happy to play because it is a game we like...football, we like playing so it is a big game and we work out to play that kind of a good game against one of the best teams in Africa at the moment,” Ibenge told Goal on Friday.
“I am not scared [coming up against them], I tell you it is a game, it is football that is football so you cannot be scared, it is a pleasure to play and it is what I want for my players, I always ask my players to enjoy the game, so I hope tomorrow [Saturday] they will play the game and not get scared.”
On whether AS Vita are under pressure heading into the fixture, Ibenge said: “I don’t think we have any pressure, maybe if you want to say if we lose tomorrow [Saturday] it will be finished for us but we are here without any pressure.”
Probable XI for AS Vita Club: Medjo, Sita, Outtara, Mbabu, Shabani, Obenza, Soze, Wamba, Tulengi, Lilepo, Mayele.
Match Preview
Simba won the last meeting away by a solitary goal scored by Chris Mugalu from the penalty in the 60th minute.
The hosts lead Group A with 10 points after four matches and a point will be enough for them to qualify for the quarter-finals for the first time in the history of the club.
AS Vita are on four points and for them to advance they must win their remaining two games and also hope Simba loses their last game away to reigning champions Al Ahly in Cairo on April 9.
Simba have not conceded any goal in the group as compared to their opponents who have conceded seven goals and this will be the third time in history the two teams are meeting; Wekundu wa Msimbazi have won twice and lost one.
In the first-ever meeting in the group stage of the competition in 2019, AS Vita hammered Simba 5-0 in Kinshasa but the Tanzanian club returned home to avenge the defeat 2-1 with the goals coming from captain Mohamed Hussein and Clatous Chama.
The third meeting was this term when Simba won away 1-0.