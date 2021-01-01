Simba SC vs AS Vita Club: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Msimbazi giants will secure their quarter-final slot if they manage a draw against the Black Dolphins at Mkapa Stadium

Simba SC will host AS Vita at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam aiming at getting a point to confirm their place in the last eight of the Caf Champions League on Saturday.

For the Democratic Republic of the Congo side, to sustain their slim chances of advancing from Group A, they have no alternative but to win the game.

Simba won the first meeting between the two sides played in Kinshasa 1-0 two years ago, they also beat the Black Dolphins 2-1 in Dar es Salaam during the same competition.

Despite being in a tough Group A alongside defending champions Al Ahly, AS Vita, and Al Merrikh, Wekundu wa Msimbazi have not conceded any goal and have managed to score five in the four matches they have played in the group.

Game Simba SC vs AS Vita Club Date Saturday, April 03, 2021 Time 16:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Tanzania, the game will be LIVE on TV.

Tanzania TV channel Online stream Azam TV NONE

Outside {Tanzania) TV channel Online stream Azam TV NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Simba SC squad Goalkeepers Aishi Manula, Beno Kakolanya, Ally Salim Juma. Defenders Shomari Kapombe, Joash Onyango, Pascal Wawa, Ibrahim Ame, Erasto Nyoni, Peter Muduhwa, Kennedy Juma, Gadiel Michael, Mohamed Hussein. Midfielders Tadeo Lwanga, Jonas Mkude, Larry Bwalya, Said Ndemla, Mzamiru Yassin, Luis Miquissone, Hassan Dilunga, Francis Kahata, Ibrahim Ajibu, Clatous Chama, Bernard Morrison. Forwards Meddie Kagere, Athumani Miraji, Chris Mugalu, and John Bocco.

As confirmed by assistant coach Selemani Matola, Wekundu wa Msimbazi have every player fit and available for selection.

Ivorian defender Pascal Wawa is also available for selection after missing the 3-0 win over Al Merrikh owing to suspension while striker John Bocco has also recovered from injury and could play a part.

Matola insists it will be a tough match but he is optimistic the group leaders will get a positive outcome.

“This is a Champions League match and there is no easy team,” Matola told Goal on Friday. “And for us to make it to the quarter-finals we have no alternative but to get a positive outcome and we are prepared to ensure it happens.

“All players are available for the match and we thank God for that. Everyone is fit and in the camp which gives us a massive chance of winning the game.”

Probable XI for Simba SC: Manula, Kapombe, Hussein, Onyango, Wawa, Lwanga, Chama, Mkude, Miquissone, Morrisson, Bocco.

Position AS Vita Club squad Goalkeepers Omossola Medjo, Landu. Defenders Luzolo Sita, Ousmane Adama Outtara, Wango Mbabu, Djuma Shabani, Patou Ebunga Simbi. Midfielders Masasi Obenza, Zemanga Soze, Merveille Wamba, Ricky Tulengi, Makabi Lilepo, Mumbere Mbusa, Sidi Yacoub. Forwards Fiston Mayele, Ducapel Moloko, Erick Wabantu Kabwe.

The Congolese giants have no injury problems in their squad and will field their strongest team possible to face the Msimbazi giants.

Ahead of the clash, AS Vita coach Florent Ibenge spoke of how Simba have made huge strides since the last time the two sides faced off in 2019, and further labelled them as among the best teams in Africa at the moment, but promised to fight to the end to get a win from the game.

“First of all I want to say I am happy to be here again, and I am happy to play because it is a game we like...football, we like playing so it is a big game and we work out to play that kind of a good game against one of the best teams in Africa at the moment,” Ibenge told Goal on Friday.

“I am not scared [coming up against them], I tell you it is a game, it is football that is football so you cannot be scared, it is a pleasure to play and it is what I want for my players, I always ask my players to enjoy the game, so I hope tomorrow [Saturday] they will play the game and not get scared.”

On whether AS Vita are under pressure heading into the fixture, Ibenge said: “I don’t think we have any pressure, maybe if you want to say if we lose tomorrow [Saturday] it will be finished for us but we are here without any pressure.”

Probable XI for AS Vita Club: Medjo, Sita, Outtara, Mbabu, Shabani, Obenza, Soze, Wamba, Tulengi, Lilepo, Mayele.