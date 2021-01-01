Simba SC vs Al Merrikh: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Msimbazi giants will be keen to seal their place in the quarter-finals when they take on the Red Devils at Mkapa Stadium

Simba SC will host Al Merrikh in a Caf Champions League fixture at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium as both sides look for vital points from the fourth match in Group A on Tuesday.

The Msimbazi giants secured a 0-0 draw against the Sudanese outfit in their first meeting at Al-Hilal Stadium in Khartoum a week ago and a win for the Tanzanian champions will guarantee them a place in the quarter-finals for the first time in the club’s history.

Simba are currently leading the group on seven points having won their first two 1-0, against AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Al Ahly of Egypt, before the stalemate against Al Merrikh in Sudan.

On the other hand, Al Merrikh have not won any of their last three matches, losing to Al Ahly 3-0 away in Cairo and 4-1 at home to AS Vita, before they secured their first point in the 0-0 draw against Simba.

Game Simba SC vs Al Merrikh Date Tuesday, March 16, 2021 Time 16:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Tanzania, the game will be LIVE on TV.

Tanzania TV channel Online stream Azam TV NONE

Outside {Tanzania) TV channel Online stream Azam TV NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Simba SC squad Goalkeepers Aishi Manula, Beno Kakolanya, Ally Salim Juma. Defenders Shomari Kapombe, Joash Onyango, Ibrahim Ame, Erasto Nyoni, Peter Muduhwa, Kennedy Juma, Gadiel Michael, Mohamed Hussein. Midfielders Tadeo Lwanga, Jonas Mkude, Larry Bwalya, Said Ndemla, Mzamiru Yassin, Luis Miquissone, Hassan Dilunga, Francis Kahata, Ibrahim Ajibu, Clatous Chama, Bernard Morrison. Forwards Meddie Kagere, Athumani Miraji, Chris Mugalu, and Junior Lokosa.

Simba will miss the services of Ivorian defender Pascal Wawa for the home tie owing to suspension and head coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa may end up fielding Erasto Nyoni in his place.

Kennedy Juma and Peter Muduhwa are also options for the French coach when he will be drawing up his line-up and is specifically one to partner Kenya’s Joash Onyango at the centre of defence.

Da Rosa confirmed on Monday that Ugandan star Taddeo Lwanga will play after initial reports had indicated he may be ruled out of the tie and also revealed the absence of Wawa is not worrying him.

“Taddeo [Lwanga] will be available to play but Pascal [Wawa] is the only player who is suspended and will miss out because he has accumulated two yellow cards,” Gomez told reporters.

“But I don’t have any sleepless nights over his absence, it is true he is a good player for us, he has formed a good partnership at the back with his back four but I also have players who can come in and do the job in his absence like Peter Muduhwa, Kenneth [Juma] and Erason [Nyoni], they all have the experience to play in the biggest stage so we don’t need to worry at all.”

Probable XI for Simba SC: Manula, Kapombe, Hussein, Onyango, Nyoni, Lwanga, Chama, Mzamiru, Mugalu, Bwalya, Miquissone.

Position Al Merrikh squad Goalkeepers Monged Abuzaid, Mongeed Enel. Defenders Hamza Dawood, Abdelrahman Hassan, Amir Kamal, Pascal Ebousi, Aniykaye Adeleye, Ahmed Adam. Midfielders Ahmed Mohamed, Wagdi Alla, Ahmed Mahmood, Tajeldin Alnour, Mohamed Hashim, Mohammed Al-Rashid, Alsamany Alsawy, Saidi Kyeyune Arnauld Bambara. Forwards Ramadhan Agab, Derrick Mattocks, Romario Balde, Bakri Almadlina, Safeldin Bakhit.

Al Merrikh sacked head coach Nasreddine Nabi after the goalless draw at home but all in all, they will be keen to maintain the starting line that picked a point from Simba, a side that also lost to Al Ahly and AS Vita before.

Probable XI for Al Merrikh: Abozaid, Nemer, Hassan, Adam, Kamal, Kyeyune, Bambara, Alnour, Bakhit, Mahjoub, Almadlina.