Simba SC vs Al Merrikh: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
Simba SC will host Al Merrikh in a Caf Champions League fixture at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium as both sides look for vital points from the fourth match in Group A on Tuesday.
The Msimbazi giants secured a 0-0 draw against the Sudanese outfit in their first meeting at Al-Hilal Stadium in Khartoum a week ago and a win for the Tanzanian champions will guarantee them a place in the quarter-finals for the first time in the club’s history.
Simba are currently leading the group on seven points having won their first two 1-0, against AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Al Ahly of Egypt, before the stalemate against Al Merrikh in Sudan.
On the other hand, Al Merrikh have not won any of their last three matches, losing to Al Ahly 3-0 away in Cairo and 4-1 at home to AS Vita, before they secured their first point in the 0-0 draw against Simba.
|Game
|Simba SC vs Al Merrikh
|Date
|Tuesday, March 16, 2021
|Time
|16:00 (EAT)
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In Tanzania, the game will be LIVE on TV.
|Tanzania TV channel
|Online stream
|Azam TV
|NONE
|Outside {Tanzania) TV channel
|Online stream
|Azam TV
|NONE
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Simba SC squad
|Goalkeepers
|Aishi Manula, Beno Kakolanya, Ally Salim Juma.
|Defenders
|Shomari Kapombe, Joash Onyango, Ibrahim Ame, Erasto Nyoni, Peter Muduhwa, Kennedy Juma, Gadiel Michael, Mohamed Hussein.
|Midfielders
|Tadeo Lwanga, Jonas Mkude, Larry Bwalya, Said Ndemla, Mzamiru Yassin, Luis Miquissone, Hassan Dilunga, Francis Kahata, Ibrahim Ajibu, Clatous Chama, Bernard Morrison.
|Forwards
|Meddie Kagere, Athumani Miraji, Chris Mugalu, and Junior Lokosa.
Simba will miss the services of Ivorian defender Pascal Wawa for the home tie owing to suspension and head coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa may end up fielding Erasto Nyoni in his place.
Kennedy Juma and Peter Muduhwa are also options for the French coach when he will be drawing up his line-up and is specifically one to partner Kenya’s Joash Onyango at the centre of defence.
Da Rosa confirmed on Monday that Ugandan star Taddeo Lwanga will play after initial reports had indicated he may be ruled out of the tie and also revealed the absence of Wawa is not worrying him.
“Taddeo [Lwanga] will be available to play but Pascal [Wawa] is the only player who is suspended and will miss out because he has accumulated two yellow cards,” Gomez told reporters.
“But I don’t have any sleepless nights over his absence, it is true he is a good player for us, he has formed a good partnership at the back with his back four but I also have players who can come in and do the job in his absence like Peter Muduhwa, Kenneth [Juma] and Erason [Nyoni], they all have the experience to play in the biggest stage so we don’t need to worry at all.”
Probable XI for Simba SC: Manula, Kapombe, Hussein, Onyango, Nyoni, Lwanga, Chama, Mzamiru, Mugalu, Bwalya, Miquissone.
|Position
|Al Merrikh squad
|Goalkeepers
|Monged Abuzaid, Mongeed Enel.
|Defenders
|Hamza Dawood, Abdelrahman Hassan, Amir Kamal, Pascal Ebousi, Aniykaye Adeleye, Ahmed Adam.
|Midfielders
|Ahmed Mohamed, Wagdi Alla, Ahmed Mahmood, Tajeldin Alnour, Mohamed Hashim, Mohammed Al-Rashid, Alsamany Alsawy, Saidi Kyeyune Arnauld Bambara.
|Forwards
|Ramadhan Agab, Derrick Mattocks, Romario Balde, Bakri Almadlina, Safeldin Bakhit.
Al Merrikh sacked head coach Nasreddine Nabi after the goalless draw at home but all in all, they will be keen to maintain the starting line that picked a point from Simba, a side that also lost to Al Ahly and AS Vita before.
Probable XI for Al Merrikh: Abozaid, Nemer, Hassan, Adam, Kamal, Kyeyune, Bambara, Alnour, Bakhit, Mahjoub, Almadlina.
Match Preview
Simba have engaged in one local assignment since they played Al Merrikh when they were forced to pick a point against Tanzania Prisons in a Mainland Premier League match.
Da Rosa’s charges will be keen to avoid struggles such as the one witnessed against Prisons when they will host the Group A rivals.
On the other hand, Al Merrikh won two of their local games since drawing against Simba, a 2-1 victory against Hilal El Frasher and a 3-0 win over Merreikh Frasher should be a morale booster for them.
Meanwhile, Da Rosa explained why Simba need nothing less than a win in a game that their fans will not witness at the stadium after Caf, moved to ban their attendance owing to Covid-19 restrictions.
“It must be a win, it is very important to take the three points tomorrow [Tuesday] because I think we need in this group stage to reach the quarter-finals we will need eleven points,” Gomez told reporters on Monday.
“So it is very important to get the three points tomorrow and I feel very good things, what I could see in the training since four to five days ago it is very good so we are completely committed determined and very positive to get a win from the game.”
Striker and captain John Bocco told reporters their main target from the game is to get three points so they can increase their chances of making it from the group stage.
“We are playing at home and we are ready because of three points, we know we will miss our fans [after the Caf ban], but we want to promise them to support us from wherever they are, we will give them victory to celebrate back at home.”
In another group match, AS Vita will host Al Ahly in Kinshasa after the two teams fought out a 2-2 draw in the first meeting in Cairo.