Simba SC vs Al Ahly: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Msimbazi giants will be keen to make it two wins out of two, against the Red Devils in their first round meeting in Group A

Confident Simba SC will host Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly in a Group A Caf Champions League fixture at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday.

The Msimbazi giants, fresh from beating AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of the Congo 1-0 away in Kinshasa in their opening game, will be keen to inflict defeat on the visiting Red Devils, who launched their campaign with a 3-0 win against Al Merrikh of Sudan in Cairo.

The last time the two teams met at the same venue, Simba emerged 1-0 winners courtesy of Meddie Kagere’s lone strike on February 2019 during a Group D encounter in the same competition, but Al Ahly had won the first meeting 5-0 in Cairo.

To confirm their seriousness ahead of the game, Simba formed a rallying call by coining ‘Total War in Dar’ as their slogan on Friday.

“The last time we met here in Dar es Salaam we defeated Al Ahly 1-0 in 2019 and our slogan then was 'Yes, we can',” Simba spokesman Haji Manara told reporters on Friday.

“Before the last game [vs FC Platinum] we said 'War in Dar' a war that was fought in 90 minutes, it was a war of blood and sweat and we emerged victors.

“This time around the clarion call is 'Total War in Dar'. Al Ahly are a big team but we are at a point of no return. We must fight them and we must win.”

Game Simba SC vs Al Ahly Date Tuesday, February 23, 2021 Time 16:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Tanzania, the game will be LIVE on TV.

Tanzania TV channel Online stream Azam TV NONE

Outside {Tanzania) TV channel Online stream Azam TV NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Simba SC squad Goalkeepers Aishi Manula, Beno Kakolanya, Ally Salim Juma. Defenders Shomari Kapombe, Joash Onyango, Pascal Wawa, Ibrahim Ame, Erasto Nyoni, Peter Muduhwa, Kennedy Juma, Gadiel Michael, Mohamed Hussein. Midfielders Tadeo Lwanga, Jonas Mkude, Larry Bwalya, Said Ndemla, Mzamiru Yassin, Luis Miquissone, Hassan Dilunga, Francis Kahata, Ibrahim Ajibu, Clatous Chama, Bernard Morrison. Forwards Meddie Kagere, Athumani Miraji, Chris Mugalu, and Junior Lokosa.

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi are expected to welcome striker John Bocco to the squad after missing the duel against AS Vita.

The captain was forced to sit out of the opener as he had been injured while on international duty with the Tanzania national team in the African Nations Championship in Cameroon.

There are no fresh injury concerns for coach Didier Gomez Da Rosa as all the players registered for the Champions League are in camp ready to tackle the Red Devils.

Speaking ahead of the match, Bocco stated how they have had proper training sessions ahead of the game.

“On the part of players, we are in good mood, we have prepared well and we believe we will be playing in an environment of high spirit with the main target being picking a home win,” the forward told reporters in Dar es Salaam.

“We believe we have learnt important lessons from the coaches ahead of the game and we respect our opponents who are an experienced side when it comes to Champions League.”

Probable XI for Simba SC: Manula, Kapombe, Hussein, Onyango, Wawa, Lwanga, Chama, Mzamiru, Mugalu, Bwalya, Miquissone.

Position Al Ahly squad Goalkeepers Mohamed El-Shennawy, Ali Lotfi, Mostafa Shobeir, and Hamza Alaa. Defenders Rami Rabia, Ayman Ashraf, Mahmoud Wahid, Badr Benoun, Yasser Ibrahim, Saad Samir, Ahmad Ramadan Beckham and Mohamed Hany. Midfielders Amr El-Sulya, Aliou Dieng, Hamdi Fathi, Akram Tawfik, Mohamed Magdy Afsha and Mahmoud Kahraba. Forwards Junior Ajayi, Mohamed Sherif, Marwan Mohsen, Walter Bwalya.

Mosimane picked 22 players to represent the African champions in the second group game, who will be buoyed by their opening win heading into this match.

The South African coach will, however, be without Ali Maaloul, Taher Mohamed Taher, Walid Soliman, and Salah Mohsen, who are all injured, and Hussein El-Shahat will miss the game as he is suspended.

However, Ayman Ashraf, who missed the Al Merrikh game, returned to the squad and is in contention to play.

Mosimane has acknowledged the threats Simba posses while playing at home but has come out to clarify they don’t fear them and are in Tanzania to pick up a win.

“We are ready for the game and we don’t fear anything, we don’t fear them either,” Mosimane told reporters on Monday during the pre-match press conference.

“We are ready to battle against them, it is true they beat us the last time we played here and we have come to rectify that, it is not easy playing against them especially here but we are ready, all we need is maximum points to keep our plans intact.”

Al Ahly captain Aiman Ashraf has echoed Mosimane’s sentiments, claiming their main target is to return home with a win and also lift the African title again.

Probable XI for Al Ahly: El Shenawy, Waheed, Ibrahim, Hany, Sulaya, Magdi, Dieng, Kahraba, Ajayi, Walya, Banoun.