Simba SC Vandenbroeck sorry to beat Singida United 8-0

The Belgian coach reveals he felt sorry for their opponents after they were hammered in a league match

Simba SC coach Sven Vandenbroeck says he was very sorry for Singida United after they shipped in eight goals in a Mainland mauling on Wednesday.

Former striker Meddie Kagere contributed four goals in the victory to extend his tally to 19 goals and with ten matches remaining for his side before the end of the season.

Deo Kanda netted a brace, while other goals were scored by skipper John Bocco and substitute Sharaf Shiboub.

At a post-match briefing, Vandenbroeck was quick to apologise to the visiting side after succumbing to the heaviest defeat of the season.

“Scoring 8-0, I feel sorry for the opponent but we could have scored more than that after missing many scoring chances. In the end, eight goals to nothing was ok because sometimes you do not have to be such greedy against your opponent,” Vandenbroeck is quoted by Daily News.

The Belgian trainer said he was particularly impressed with the mentality of some players, who were hungry to score more and more goals until the end of the match, urging for that mentality to continue.

“Some players had a good game approach, while others need to work hard. Before the game, I was a bit afraid especially after losing our previous match on how we were going to respond but in the end, it was good for us,” Vandenbroeck continued.

On his part, Singida United second choice goalkeeper Geoffrey Mkumbo, who replaced injured Owen Chaima, admitted his side were outplayed by a better team.

“We made mistakes and our opponents capitalised from that. We were highly overpowered in almost all areas throughout the match bearing in mind that they [Simba] have many skilled players,” Mkumbo, whose side finished the game with ten men, said.

Meanwhile, Singida United Director Festo Sanga insisted that they will fight until the end of the season since they still have a chance to avoid relegation.