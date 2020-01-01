Simba SC’s Vandenbroeck provides Kagere, Fraga injury updates ahead of Yanga SC showdown

Wekundu wa Msimbazi will be hosted by their archrivals on November 7 without key injured players

Simba SC head coach Sven Vandenbroeck has revealed striker Meddie Kagere and midfielder Gerson Fraga will miss the Mainland tie against rivals Yanga SC.

Yanga will host Wekundu wa Msimbazi on November 7 for the first 2020/21 Premier League Kariakoo Derby at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium as the league champions have serious injury concerns to worry about.

Kagere is expected to be missed due to a knee problem while the Brazilian midfielder will be out for over six months due to a knee issue too.

“It is sad to miss [Meddie] Kagere but even sadder news that I have is the team will also miss Fraga as he is expected to be out of the field for no less than six months,” Vandenbroeck told Mwanaspoti. “So, that means they will not be part of the squad that will play Yanga.

“We are also waiting for medical answers on [Chris] Mugalu and for now we are not sure whether he will be ready for Yanga or he is going to miss out like Kagere and Fraga.

“Simba will miss the three players but our ultimate goal is to get three points from Yanga. Getting those points will help us bridge the gap that they extended when we lost two consecutive matches.”

The club’s doctor Yassin Gembe said they are working hard to ensure Kagere and Fraga are getting proper medication for quicker recovery.

“The two are now undergoing intensive medication so that we can have them ready within the recommended time,” Gembe told Mwanaspoti too. “Having them all recovered will be great because we need them to resume their normal duties.”

Simba will face Yanga sitting third with three fewer points after losing against Prisons and Ruvu Shooting. Vandebroeck stated their main objective was to beat Mwadui in the last match in order to lessen pressure.

Simba went on to record a 5-0 win against Mwadui on Saturday.

“We all agreed it was more important to beat Mwadui than anything else and that was evident even in the way we played,” the coach concluded.

“We played with discipline in order to make sure we were not losing as we did in the previous two matches. I am happy for the players because they did exactly what I had asked them to.”

The last time the Kariakoo rivals met was during the Azam semi-final tie which Simba won 4-1.